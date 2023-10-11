SIBM Nagpur Invites MBA Applications via SNAP, Register by November 23rd, 2023

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], October 11: Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Nagpur announces its applications open for its MBA and MBA in Food and Agri-Business Management programmes via the SNAP 2023 entrance exam. This will provide candidates with an opportunity to secure admission at SIBM Nagpur. The registration period for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2023 commenced on August 23, 2023, and will conclude on November 23, 2023. Registrations for SIBM Nagpur close on 7th January 2024. The institute offers two distinctive MBA programmes: a standard MBA programme and an MBA in Food and Agri-Business Management programme. Aspiring candidates are required to complete their SNAP and SIBM Nagpur registration successfully via the provided registration link.

While expressing his views, Dr. Shrirang Altekar, Director, SIBM Nagpur said, "Our institution offers a dynamic academic environment and a curriculum aligned with industry needs, serving as both a place of learning and a launchpad for success. Our focus is on preparing students to excel in the ever-evolving business landscape".

In the current year, the SNAP examination has been scheduled to take place on three separate dates: Sunday, December 10, 2023, Sunday, December 17, 2023, and Friday, December 22, 2023. Interested candidates can appear for the exam on either of these dates. The long-anticipated results of the SNAP 2023 examination are set to be revealed on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. To obtain their admit cards for the SNAP Test, candidates must visit the official website, on specific dates: Monday, December 4, 2023, for SNAP Test 1 and Saturday, December 9, 2023, for SNAP Test 2 and SNAP Test 3.

The MBA programmes at SIBM Nagpur are designed to equip students with a strong foundation in business administration. Through a rigorous curriculum, experienced faculty, and practical exposure, students gain valuable insights into various facets of the business world. The programme focuses on developing critical thinking, leadership skills, and a deep understanding of industry trends, preparing graduates to excel in diverse corporate environments.

In addition, SIBM Nagpur offers a specialized MBA programme in Food and Agri-Business Management, catering to the unique needs of the agribusiness sector. This programme is tailored to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of the agriculture and food industry, which is vital in a country like India. With a blend of theory and hands-on experience, students in this programme are well-equipped to address the challenges and opportunities in this critical sector, making them industry-ready. Furthermore, SIBM Nagpur's highly qualified faculty team, brings academic excellence to the classroom, ensuring students receive a well-rounded education.

The institute prioritizes student development through a diverse range of workshops and webinars. These sessions, covering topics such as advanced MS-Excel, innovation, entrepreneurship, and self-defense, equip students with practical skills for academic and professional growth. Training programmes like Opclava MS-Project further enhance their knowledge, showcasing the institute's commitment to holistic education and future success.

In conclusion, taking the SNAP entrance exam for SIBM Nagpur allows students to excel in the field of business administration and create a strong academic foundation.

To know more visit: https://www.sibmnagpur.edu.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor