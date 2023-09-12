‘Siddha Sky’ amongst the top-selling projects in the Mumbai Central Suburbs Quarter-After-Quarter: Report

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12: ‘Siddha Sky’ at Wadala, Mumbai’s iconic and first-ever project featuring a Rooftop Skywalk, 400 feet above the ground, is the most preferred project with more than 15,000+ walk-ins in the last 21 months, and it’s among the top-selling residential projects in the Mumbai Central Suburbs.

According to CRE Matrix Index Tap Premiere League for the April to June 2023 quarter, Siddha Sky was the top-selling project in terms of units sold in the Mumbai Central Suburbs with 58 units sold, whereas for the January to March 2023 quarter, the project topped the charts in both terms of unit sold as well as the value of units with 86 units and Rs. 116 crores respectively. For the half year period i.e. H1, the project sold a total of 144 units clocking a total sale value of Rs. 188 crores.

Speaking on the occasion, Samyak Jain - Director, Siddha Group said, “We are delighted at the response received for our project Siddha Sky at Wadala, which is a first of its kind project in Mumbai with Rooftop Skywalk. Located in the heart of the city and close to the harbour, residents will get an exhilarating experience and panoramic views of the city from the deck of the Rooftop Skywalk. We congratulate our buyers who have invested in this project and wish them a memorable experience in their new abode.”

‘Siddha Sky’ is centrally located at Wadala and comprises of 5 towers with 40 storeys’ each; with all the towers connected by the Rooftop Skywalk. This project offers residents apartments in 2 BHK and 3 BHK configurations. The project offers 4+ Acres of open spaces, approx. 22,000 sqft Club, and a range of amenities to help residents rejuvenate in a pollution free environment. With amenities like Sky Lounge, hammock seating, amphitheatre, Yoga and telescopic star gazing point, and many more on the Rooftop Skywalk – the occupants will have amazing experiences to cherish.

Wadala is fast emerging as the new residential hot spot for home seekers in Mumbai. It is in close proximity to the Eastern Expressway, Freeway, Chembur – Wadala monorail, and the upcoming 32 km Metro 4 corridor that will connect Wadala to Thane. In addition, there are some large infrastructure development projects that are ongoing like the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link – Sewri to Nhava Sheva, expected to be opened from December 2023, will significantly reduce travel time from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai.

