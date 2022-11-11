Signature Global launches 2nd phase of two luxurious independent floors projects

Signature Global, India's leading real estate brand today launches the second phase in its two luxurious independent floors projects.

The first one is Signature Global City 37 D located at sector Sector 37 D and another is SG City 81 located at sector 81 Gurugram.

The premium luxurious project Signature Global City 37 D, is spread over 20 acres, offers a world-class lifestyle, unparalleled connectivity, conveniences, and comforts. With several towers, the project offers total 536 units of 2 and 3 BHK independent floors. In terms of price, these independent floors range between INR 82 lakhs to INR 1.29 crore.

The another Independent floors project, SG City 81 is spread in approx. 12 acres surrounded by lush green land scape and offers world class amenities with the perfect combination of independent lifestyle, security and work life balance. The project offers 408 units of 2 and 3 BHK independent floors in the 2nd phase. Price brackets range from INR 89 lakh to INR 1.06 crore for these independent floors.

In the 2nd phase of both projects, the remaining 50 per cent units are now being offered to the customers.

On this occasion, Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd. said, "As the effect of pandemic consumers' daily needs have witnessed a paradigm shift, they now prefer open green spaces around their home as well as amenities within the vicinity. Work from culture also prompted a need for extra space. As a result of consumer demand, we are trying to offer more advanced and new age amenities in our Independent floors."

"Moreover, company is very particular about providing GREEN HOMES and open green areas around the home for a better and healthy life. Whether its Pandemic or Global Warming, it is time now to shift to sustainable living. Minimum use of natural resources and adopting green building practices is our priority as we will be bringing EDGE certified Green Homes to the residents through these independent floors," Aggarwal further added.

Both the projects are designed in an aesthetic way by Padma Bhushan architect Hafeez Contractor. These independent floors would be developed under state housing DDJAY policy and superfluous with EDGE certification (a global green certification provided by IFC, finance arm of World Bank) which provides a seamless range of facilities like a swimming pool, jogger's track area, yoga and meditation lawn, badminton court, half basketball court, etc.

This new phase will offer Type A of 3 BHK + 2 toilets configuration and Type B of 2BHK + 2 Toilet configuration along with wide green belt with added facility of stilt car Parking for the residents.

The prestigious Edge Certification promotes resource-efficient savings, providing the residents with a green and clean environment. While the artistic landscaping and gardens preserve life at its pristine best; the world-class amenities and security services redefine the ultimate in luxurious and comfortable living.

These projects will have low-rise apartments and floors which will be part of a gated residential complex with a dedicated lift on each plot. These projects will also offer premium amenities at par like Open-Air Theatre (OAT), Refloxogy Garden, Outdoor Gym, Skating Rink, Pool Deck, Kids' Pool, Cricket Net Practice Pitch, Lawns, and Loungers to enhance the high-quality living experience of customers.

While SG City 37 D is well connected with proposed National Highway Pataudi Road, Dwarka Expressway, NH-8 and Hero Honda Chowk and another project which is SG city 81 is well positioned and has smooth access to Cyber City, Udyog Vihar, Golf course extension road, Sohna and Manesar. Both project are also offering a High Street Retail Hub i.e. Signum Plaza which will cater to residents' daily needs.

