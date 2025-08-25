Signify Inaugurates Philips Smart Light Hub in Malappuram, Kerala

NewsVoir

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], August 25: Tapping customers across India, Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world's leading lighting company, announced the launch of Philips Smart Light Hub (SLH) in Malappuram, Kerala. Spanning an impressive 2500 square feet, the store features a vast selection of over 500+ SKUs, offering a holistic shopping experience to customers.

Located in Malappuram, the 4th largest urban agglomeration in Kerala, this landmark store aims to provide an unmatched home lighting experience for homeowners, interior designers, and architects alike. Featuring a curated range of decorative lighting, functional fixtures, and smart lighting solutions, the store enables customers to explore the latest innovations in lighting technology. With this launch, Signify proudly celebrates the grand opening of its 323rd Philips Smart Light Hub in India, marking a significant milestone in its mission to brighten homes across the country.

Commenting on the inauguration, Rajat Pahwa, Business Head India, Smart Homes, Signify Greater India said, "We are excited to inaugurate Philips Smart Light Hub in Malappuram, further strengthening our presence in Kerala. This hub is thoughtfully designed to provide customers with an immersive experience, showcasing how lighting can enhance both comfort and style in their homes. As we continue to grow our network across India, we remain committed to delivering innovative and sustainable lighting solutions that truly transform everyday living."

This store is designed to meet the customers' home lighting requirements, ranging from decorative lights like chandeliers, wall lights, floor lamps and track lights to functional lights like modular COB, downlighters, panels, and spots. The store also features WiZ, our smart lighting solutions and smart services that offer customers connected lighting, so they can enjoy their daily moments with more comfort and ease, Philips Dynalite, a home automation system that integrates smart lighting solutions for a seamless experience. Additionally, the store features an exclusive display of Ecolink BLDC Fan Range and Philips iluminAir LED Light with fan, offering energy-efficient and stylish options for modern homes.

The Philips Smart Light Hub is located Right agencies, 1st floor, Kurupathu, Bye pass road, Kondotty, near HP Pump, Malappuram, Kerala 673638. This momentous occasion promises to showcase innovations in smart lighting technology and reinforce Signify's position as a pioneer in the industry.

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals, consumers, and the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact systems and data-enabled services deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2024, we had sales of EUR 6.1 billion, approximately 29,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for eight consecutive years and have achieved the EcoVadis Platinum rating for five consecutive years, placing Signify in the top one percent of companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on X, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor