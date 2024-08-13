SIMATS Achieves Unprecedented Success in NIRF India Rankings 2024

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 13: Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS), a Deemed University, has achieved a significant milestone in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2024 under Ministry of Education by securing a position in each of the nine categories it applied for. This remarkable accomplishment distinguishes SIMATS as the only institution to achieve this level of recognition in the current rankings, underscoring its commitment to excellence in education and research.

The institute has excelled in the NIRF India Rankings 2024, earning top distinctions across multiple categories. Competing against 10,885 higher education institutions - almost twice as many as last year's 5,543 participants - the institute achieved remarkable success. It claimed the first rank in dentistry for the third consecutive year, solidifying its leadership in this domain. Furthermore, SIMATS secured impressive positions in other categories: 11th in the University category, 12th in Medical, 13th in Law, 20th in Research, 22nd Overall, 53rd in Engineering, 74th in Management, and 11 /50 in Innovation among institutions.

On a global scale, SIMATS distinguished itself as one of the top 25 institutions worldwide in dentistry, a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence in education and research.

"We are immensely proud of our students, faculty, and staff, whose unwavering dedication and hard work have been instrumental in earning this prestigious recognition," said Dr N.M. Veeraiyan, Chancellor, and Dr Deepak Nallaswamy, Pro Chancellor of SIMATS. "We are steadfast in our commitment to maintaining these high standards of excellence and pushing the boundaries of education and research across all disciplines."

They further added, "Saveetha has always been a platform of innovation in teaching methods. The institute is way ahead in implementing many of the provisions of the NEP 2020. Our advanced curriculum with innovative systems and a dedicated management policy to reinvest all the funds into the development of the university have enabled us to offer research and academic output that far surpasses global standards. These are the reasons why the university is ranked in the top 25 QS global subject rankings for three consecutive years. Our next ambition is to improve awareness about our innovative processes that will enhance our perception in the future."

For more information about Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences and its various programs, please visit www.saveetha.com.

Table: SIMATS NIRF India Rankings 2024:

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS), a distinguished Deemed University in Chennai, India, is celebrated for its diverse offering of 177 unique educational programs. Serving over 10,000 students, the university's expansive 184-acre campus boasts more than 7 million square feet of state-of-the-art facilities. SIMATS stands out with its cutting-edge research infrastructure, including India's only NANO CT, NANO SEM/TEM, and Anatomy Cadaver Printer, Robotic Surgical System, Advanced simulators, ICMMS and advanced spectrometers. The institution is highly ranked in numerous global metrics making it one of the best private universities in India. Through its unwavering commitment to academic excellence and innovation, SIMATS has firmly established itself as a leader in education and research.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor