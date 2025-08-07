Simplilearn Accelerates AI-Powered Innovation in Digital Skilling with Varun Krishnakumar as Head of Product Management & Design

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 7: In its mission to redefine digital skilling for the age of artificial intelligence, Simplilearn, a global leader in professional upskilling, today announced the appointment of Varun Krishnakumar as its new Vice President of Product Management & Design. Varun's mandate is to accelerate Simplilearn's product vision with an unwavering AI-first approach, driving hyper-growth and crafting profoundly impactful, delightful learning experiences.

Varun Krishnakumar joins Simplilearn with over eleven years of deep expertise in driving innovation and scaling products across edtech, consumer tech, and various digital platforms. Before joining Simplilearn, he was pivotal in scaling startups like Furlenco and Flurn, leading high-performing product and tech teams. With deep expertise in building robust platform capabilities, optimizing performance, and enhancing user experience, Varun adds strategic depth to Simplilearn's product vision.

An alumnus of IIM Calcutta, Varun began his career as a derivatives trader before pivoting to product management. Since then, he has built a track record of delivering impactful digital solutions across diverse sectors. Varun has led cross-functional teams of product managers, designers, and engineers developing customer-centric products that drive business goals.

"I am excited to join Simplilearn at a time when the digital learning landscape is evolving rapidly. The rapid evolution of AI is reshaping industries and creating new demands for skilled professionals," said Varun Krishnakumar. "The company has built a strong foundation in upskilling professionals and is now pushing boundaries in areas like generative AI and advanced digital capabilities. I look forward to building delightful & high-impact learning experiences that meet the needs of today's professionals and tomorrow's workforce. It's energizing to be part of a mission-driven team, and I am eager to contribute to the next phase of Simplilearn's product innovation and growth."

Speaking on the appointment, Kashyap Dalal, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Simplilearn, said, "We are excited to welcome Varun to the Simplilearn leadership team. His deep product expertise and ability to craft innovative, user-centric solutions make him a strong addition as we scale our platform and learning experience. This is an exciting time for Ed-tech, with the world experiencing a period of tech disruption like none other, requiring all professionals to upskill and reskill. It is also a time of transformation for Simplilearn as we use the latest technologies to enhance our productivity, learner experience and outcomes. Varun would be leading many of these projects to build AI-first features on our platform, pivotal to accelerate our growth journey."

