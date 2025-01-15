Singapore confers Honorary Citizen Award on Tarun Das, Former DG CII

New Delhi [India] January 15 : Singapore has awarded Tarun Das, former Director General of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Honorary Citizen Award for his invaluable contributions to Singapore and Singapore-India relations.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam conferred the award upon Das at a ceremony held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The Honorary Citizenship Award is the highest form of recognition bestowed by the Singapore Government for outstanding contributions by a non-Singaporean to the country's growth and development.

It is conferred on those who have made a significant impact in the areas of business, science and technology, information communications, education, health, arts and culture, sports, tourism, community services or security.

Tarun Das has made significant contributions to the development of Singapore-India relations over several decades. As one of Singapore's strongest advocates in India, Das first led a delegation of Indian industrialists to Singapore in 1993 as part of India's "Look East" policy.

He spearheaded many important initiatives such as the annual CII Core Group visits to Singapore and the India-Singapore Strategic Dialogue. Das' efforts to facilitate dialogue and engagement have contributed to the strong and substantive economic and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

After receiving the award Das said, "I am deeply honoured and privileged to be selected by the Singapore Government to receive the Honorary Citizen Award. My journey with Singapore started 31 years ago and I have seen the "Singapore-India Fever", reflecting a multi-faceted partnership, evolve and grow over the years. A source of great happiness for me."

Tarun Das is the former Director General and Chief Mentor of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), where he served for over 40 years. He is the Founding Trustee of the Ananta Centre and Ananta Aspen Centre, Director of the Singapore-India Partnership Foundation (SIPF), and a Member of the India-Singapore Strategic Dialogue (ISSD).

Das played a significant role in the establishment of the annual ISSD. The ISSD, which held its 15th edition in August 2024, is a key platform that brings together business leaders, policymakers, and academia to facilitate discussions on strengthening Singapore-India cooperation.

He Das also sought to broaden relations between our two countries beyond trade and economics, by fostering closer people-to-people ties.

As Director of the SIPF, Das led efforts to strengthen youth and academic exchanges and private sector collaboration. This includes the inaugural SIPF Students Immersion Programme to India in 2023 involving students from the Singapore University of Social Sciences.

Previously, Das was awarded the Singapore Public Service Medal in 2004 for his efforts and contributions to strengthening Singapore-India relations.

