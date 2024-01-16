Singh Nutri Diet Founder Dietitian Amandeep Soni Advocates Sustainable Health Transformations

New Delhi (India), January 16: Amandeep Soni, an acclaimed MSc in Sports and Exercise Nutrition, ACE-certified and Certified Diabetes Educator, is known as the best dietitian in Delhi/NCR. A firm believer in a scientific approach to nutrition, Amandeep Soni believes in the idea of nurturing both body and mind through a holistic and sustainable transformation journey leading to the foundation of the Singh Nutri Diet.



“Health isn’t a finish line; it’s a sustainable transformation journey,” advocates Amandeep Soni. “We empower individuals to make conscious food choices and achieve their goals without succumbing to restrictive fad diets.”



With a decade of expertise as a dietitian, Amandeep Soni has successfully guided individuals in overcoming weight management challenges, managing diabetes, and embracing healthier lifestyles. His collaborations with various brands underscore his dedication to promoting practical health knowledge and motivating people to make informed food choices.



Amandeep Soni’s Approach to Healthy Eating: Scientifically Proven and Real

Amandeep Soni imparts practical advice on healthy eating for real-life scenarios, emphasising the importance of balanced meals and providing insights into the pros and cons of unhealthy eating. His scientifically proven recommendations include:

1. Fill up the Plate with Plant Power: Incorporating various fruits and vegetables, such as leafy greens, cruciferous veggies, berries, and citrus fruits, constituting at least half of the plate, helps to get energised.

2. Choose Whole Grains over Refined: Opt for nutrient-rich whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, oats, and whole-wheat bread over their refined counterparts for added fibre, vitamins, and minerals.

3. Protein for Every Meal: Ensuring each meal includes lean protein sources like fish, beans, lentils, poultry, tofu, or eggs to enhance satiety and support muscle building.

4. Healthy Fats can be a Friend, Including essential fatty acids from avocados, nuts, seeds, olive oil, and fatty fish to promote a feeling of fullness and boost heart health.

5. Limit Added Sugar and Processed Foods: Minimise the intake of sugary drinks, candy, pastries, and processed meats to reduce the risk of chronic diseases associated with empty calories and unhealthy fats.

6. Stay Hydrated: Consuming at least eight glasses of water per day to support optimal bodily functions.



Importance of a Balanced Meal

Dietitian Amandeep Soni recommends a balanced meal, combining different food groups in appropriate proportions, providing the body with essential nutrients, and offering benefits such as energy for activity, tissue building and repair, a strengthened immune system, and overall optimal health.



Pros and Cons of Unhealthy Eating

Pros of unhealthy eating include short-term gratification and convenience. At the same time, the cons encompass increased risks of chronic diseases, low energy levels, poor nutrient intake, and negative impacts on mood and mental health.

Amandeep Soni advocates that healthy eating is not about deprivation but about making sustainable choices for long-term well-being. Everyone can improve their health by implementing small changes, focusing on enjoying nutritious foods and listening to individual body cues.



