SIP Academy announces educational support for over 1000 under privileged children in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12: SIP Academy announced social impact initiatives to provide and empower underprivileged children for their educational needs. As SIP Academy is now doing well Mr Dinesh Victor, MD of SIP Academy emphasised on the importance of supporting children especially those from underprivileged backgrounds. The Pandemic has made this challenge even more acute as the study conducted by the Azim Premji University.

Mr Dinesh Victor, Managing Director, made the announcement on the occasion of the 19th anniversary of SIP Academy’s operations in India. Through the SIP Foundation, the organisation is supporting multiple initiatives across India for skill development in children from economically weaker sections. The event held in Chennai on 5th August was attended by SIP Academy franchisee partners, business associates and employees.

A total of 148 SIP students under SIP Academy programmes across India, who lost the earning parent during the pandemic are being offered fee waiver for their monthly fees for course completion of 12 months. In addition 225 children, from under privileged sections, will be provided fee concession up to 75%. The aid is available in in 45 SIP Abacus centres across India covering over 15 states.

Through corporate tie ups, the SIP Foundation provides language and literacy skills to children in 7 schools in Chennai, Sirkazhi (Chidambaram) and Sivakasi. The foundation conducts training programmes to equip teachers of pre-primary and primary classes, in teaching English language and phonics skills. SIP Foundation supplies books to children and teaching tools, software programme and lesson plans to teachers. Through this, the children learn to read and speak English fluently. The programme covers over 1000 students studying in the 7 schools.

Mr Dinesh Victor, Managing Director – SIP Academy India, said that as an organisation involved in developing life skills in children through its programmes of SIP Abacus (India’s leading Abacus training programme), Globalart (India’s leading chain of creative art training centres) and MiKids (a unique school based English language programme), SIP Academy was in a unique position to be able to help children and schools bridge the learning gaps and instil a strong foundation in numeracy, literacy and creative abilities of children.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Dinesh Victor, Managing Director, SIP Academy, stressed on the importance of imparting soft skills among children. Most importantly he mentioned the need to increase awareness and empathy on social impact initiatives.

He further emphasised the vision of SIP Academy to make a significant impact on the mental potential of children – such that their young lives as well as adult lives are enriched by the skills they acquire through the various programmes and initiatives that they are a part of, while acquiring life skills in SIP Academy programmes.

He mentioned how SIP Academy was involved in creating Miyawaki forests with 3 projects already initiated in Chennai and Jalgaon. He referred to the involvement of SIP Academy students as Rainwater Warriors and involving in Rainwater Harvesting awareness and implementation in their homes and in their communities. Across Chennai over 170 lakh square feet of area has been covered by the initiative.

Azim Premji University – Report link : https://azimpremjiuniversity.edu.in/field-studies-in-education/loss-of-learning-during-the-pandemic

SIP Academy India runs world-class skill development programmes since 2003, making a significant impact on the mental potential of children. The company has its headquarters in Chennai and has a presence in over 300 cities in 23 states and in 300 schools across India. Having trained more than 950,000 children in the country, SIP Academy is well on the way to creating child prodigies with razor sharp intellect. The key programmes run by SIP Academy are SIP Abacus – A franchisee based Abacus programme, Globalart – a franchisee based art programme and MiKids – An English language programme in schools. SIP Abacus programme is present in 14 countries including India. SIP Academy India is an ISO 9001:2015 certified organization and proudly holds 5 Limca Book of Records. It was awarded the best coaching institute in skill development for children in India by worldwide achievers at Asia Education Summit 2015. At SIP Academy, of the 800 franchisee business partners, 95% are women. The course instructors– a total of over 4000 across India, are all women. Over 1.75 lakh children learn at SIP every week.

