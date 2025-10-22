SIP vs LIC: Where Should You Invest ₹50,000 Per Year?
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 22, 2025 15:11 IST2025-10-22T15:10:30+5:302025-10-22T15:11:36+5:30
In times of economic uncertainty, investment has become an essential part of everyone’s financial planning. Sudden financial needs often ...
In times of economic uncertainty, investment has become an essential part of everyone’s financial planning. Sudden financial needs often arise, and previously made investments become a crucial support. However, many individuals struggle with deciding where to invest—whether in SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans) or LIC policies. Investing ₹50,000 annually in an SIP can grow into a substantial amount over time. Assuming an average annual return of 12-15%, a ₹50,000 yearly investment can accumulate to nearly ₹10 lakh in ten years. SIPs balance market fluctuations while leveraging the power of compounding, and options like ELSS offer tax-saving benefits with withdrawal flexibility.
Also Read: Diwali Bank Holiday 2025: Will Banks Remain Closed on October 22 for Govardhan Pooja and Gujarati New Year?
LIC, on the other hand, represents one of India’s most trusted investment institutions. Investing ₹50,000 annually in an LIC policy provides insurance coverage alongside a comparatively lower return of 5-7%. While returns are modest, investors gain government-backed security and tax benefits. This option suits individuals who prefer stable returns without market risk. Choosing between SIP and LIC depends on your financial goals: for wealth creation and higher returns, SIPs are ideal; for safety, guaranteed returns, and risk avoidance, LIC policies are better.
(Note: Consult a financial advisor before making any investment.)Open in app