Sirius Digitech, backed by Adani and Sirius International, acquires Coredge.io

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 16 : Sirius Digitech Limited, a joint venture between the Adani Group and Sirius International Holding (Sirius), a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), has announced the signing of binding agreements for the acquisition of Coredge.io Private Limited, an AI and cloud platform company.

According to a press release, this acquisition will enable Sirius Digitech to provide cloud services that empower organizations to leverage sovereign cloud innovations while retaining sensitive data within their boundaries.

As nations increasingly prioritize data security, the ability to keep data within national borders, rather than relying solely on the public cloud, is becoming more crucial.

Sovereign Data Centers play a vital role in protecting sensitive information and maintaining national security, especially with the exponential growth in artificial intelligence-driven demand for computation and sovereign data stack.

Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Group, said, "As nations increasingly prioritise data security, it is more important than ever that organisations have the option to retain their data within national borders rather than relying solely on the public cloud.

He further added, "Sovereign Data Centers become extremely important for protecting sensitive information and maintaining national security, given the exponential growth in artificial intelligence-driven demand for computation and sovereign data stack."

"An additional benefit of this acquisition is our ability to put AI capabilities directly in the hands of organisations that require specialised sovereign cloud services for AI training and inferencing," Adani said.

Coredge.io offers secure and compliant cloud services for AI applications, safeguarding data sovereignty and supporting clients across Japan, Singapore, and India.

The company has demonstrated a global presence with the ability to scale solutions through sovereign AI cloud services that are globally available but locally operable.

Ajay Bhatia, CEO of Sirius International Holding, said, "Coredge's has demonstrated a global presence with the ability to scale solutions through sovereign AI cloud services that are globally available but locally operable. This step underscores our commitment to offering a portfolio of secure, trusted and localised cloud AI technologies to our customers and partners."

Arif Khan, CEO of Coredge.io, said, "Partnering with Sirius marks an exciting new chapter for our sovereign AI and cloud platform business, both in India and globally."

He added, "Together, we can accelerate the development and delivery of advanced AI services while upholding security, privacy and digital sovereignty principles, helping customers across the globe drive technological transformation while complying with their data ethics principles."

Coredge is a venture with an innovative approach to sovereign cloud technology, offering highly secure, scalable, and designed-for-AI cloud solutions tailored for government and enterprise clients.

Founded as a bootstrap company in 2020, Coredge has quickly expanded its client base across geographies like Japan, Singapore, and India.

The company aims to capitalize on the trillion-dollar global opportunity for sovereign cloud.

Its expertise in accelerating hyper-local cloud service providers with stringent data sovereignty and compliance measures has positioned it as a leader in the field.

Sirius Digitech Limited is a joint venture between Adani Enterprises Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Global Limited, and Sirius International Holding Limited, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC).

Sirius Digitech engages in building products for an integrated ecosystem of digital platforms by leveraging the expanding power of artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and secured blockchain products across infrastructure industries, extending to areas that include FinTech, HealthTech, and GreenTech.

Coredge.io is a sovereign AI and cloud platform company offering secure, scalable, and compliant cloud solutions to government and enterprise clients.

Backed by Sirius Digitech, a joint venture between the Adani Group and Sirius International Holding, Coredge.io ensures data sovereignty and drives AI-driven innovations.

Their technology includes a comprehensive solution stack for sovereign data centres, from infrastructure as a service (IaaS) to platform as a service (PaaS), enabling secure and efficient AI capabilities.

Sirius International Holding, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is a subsidiary of IHC (International Holding Company) that stands at the forefront of the future of sustainability through technology and the digital transformation landscape.

Sirius International Holding comprises more than 20 subsidiaries globally, each contributing to shaping today's health, climate, and digital ecosystem.

