Siyaram's Launches ZECODE: The New Fashion Destination for GenZ

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 28: Siyaram's, a heritage brand in the textile and fashion industry, announces the launch of ZECODE, a fashion brand designed to revolutionize the way GenZ expresses themselves through clothing. To mark its foray in the industry, ZECODE unveils its stores across four prime locations in Bangalore.

ZECODE offers an extensive product range with 5000 SKUs across categories for Women, Men, and Kids. Whether it's ethnic fusion wear or contemporary casuals, the brand offers something for everyone at pocket-friendly prices. Targeting youth ZECODE is designed for those who are constantly evolving and eager to express their unique identities. By consistently tuning into their desire for individuality and trend-savvy fashion that doesn't break the bank, ZECODE champions the spirit of self-expression that defines Gen Z.

"ZECODE is not just another fashion brand; it's Gen Z's biggest cheerleader," says Gaurav Poddar, Executive Director, Siyarams. "Since 1978, Siyaram's has been a key player in India's fashion industry, known for its legacy in the textile and fashion industry. With ZECODE, we've harnessed the vibrant energy and creative spirit of GenZ to offer a trendy and pocket-friendly brand."

Jayakar Shettigar, CEO of ZECODE says, "ZECODE's mission is to be an aspirational brand for the next generation, always in sync with their world. Bangalore, with its vibrant population of young working professionals and students who love to experiment with fashion, is the perfect city to launch ZECODE. Its dynamic retail atmosphere and thriving youth culture make it an ideal location. In our first year, we plan to open 20 to 25 stores across Bangalore and Karnataka."

To connect with a younger audience, the store offers a welcoming ambience that speaks their language, from the signage to all communications. The store features a simple yet impactful design enriched with GenZ lingo, curating an engaging and relatable shopping experience. ZECODE is on a mission to make the latest trends accessible to every GenZ.

ZECODE is a fashion brand that champions the freedom to express through affordable and trendy styles. Backed by Siyarams, ZECODE is dedicated to making fashion accessible and sustainable for the Gen Z demographic. With a strong emphasis on self-expression and inclusivity, ZECODE aspires to be the voice of a generation that is continually evolving. Their mission is to empower youth to embrace their unique identities through fashion, ensuring that everyone can express themselves confidently and authentically.

Siyaram Silk Mills has been a cornerstone in the Indian fashion industry since its inception in 1978. Renowned for its premium textile and fashion, Siyaram's offers a diverse range of products under various brands, including J.Hampstead, Oxemberg and Cadini. The company caters to both domestic and international markets, with a legacy in the textile and fashion sectors. Siyaram's is committed to delivering world-class quality and innovation, positioning itself as a leader in the textile industry

