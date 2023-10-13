SK World Health & Wellness Fest saw the biggest gathering of the Health & Wellness Experts: Insights from the Leading Experts

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], October 13: Sanskriti Yuva Sanstha and SK Finance organised the SK World Health & Wellness Fest on 7th & 8th Oct, 2023 at Jawahar Kala Kendra, Jaipur. The fest witnessed more than 10000 attendees in 2 days. Apart from Bollywood celebrities like Piyush Mishra, Varun Sharma, Utkarsh Sharma, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anup Soni, Komal Nahta and many others celebrities, the fest also witnessed the sessions of the Health & Wellness experts like Dr Prabhat Pankaj, Dr BR Bagaria, Dr Sanjeev Sharma, Dr Rohit Swami, Yogacharya Dhakaram, Dr. Sundeep Jain, Dr Aditya Soral, Dr Lata Shrimali and many other experts.

Dr Prabhat Pankaj, Director of Jaipuria Institute of Management Jaipur, delivered an impactful address on "Actions for Happiness, Wellbeing, and Longevity." It was a delightful and lively experience that left everyone in high spirits. The session was a perfect blend of enjoyment and enlightenment, leaving attendees with a valuable mantra for a happier and more fulfilling life.

Dr BR Bagaria, Joint Replacement Expert from Manipal Hospital, Jaipur shared his expertise in the Joint Replacement session. He connected with the audience and unfolded a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the Joint Replacement.

Vikas Sharma, Head of Retail Marketing started the session Health N'gage by Narayana Hospital, Jaipur and briefed in detail about the services and cancer department of Narayana Hospital. Dr Rohit Swami - Consultant Medical Oncology, Dr Tej Pratap Singh - Consultant Surgical Oncology, Dr Poonam Goyal - Consultant Radiation Oncology, shared their views on the misconceptions related to cancer and their prevention.

Special Panel Discussion on "Balancing Health and Wealth" by Eternal Hospital brought together individuals seeking to understand the delicate equilibrium between health and financial well-being. With a lineup of distinguished speakers, Dr. Sanjeev Sharma - Renowned for his expertise in heart health at Eternal Hospital and strategies for saving money and Mr. Kalyan Gajavelli - A financial expert who shared valuable insights into financial strategies and the support offered by SBI.

The Osho Dynamic Meditation was conducted by Yogacharya Dhakaram early in the morning to give a fresh start to the fest and the attendees.

Dr Sundeep Jain, Founder - Abdominal Cancer Day & Abdominal Cancer Trust, Director & Head Department & GI, HPB, GI Cancers & Bariatric Surgery, Fortis Hospital Jaipur shared his expertise on Lifestyle and Abdominal Cancers in an engaging workshop.

Dr Adity Soral & Dr Lata Shrimali also shared their expert views with the attendees in their respective sessions. Apart from these there were many engaging workshops and insightful sessions like Photo ke sath zindagi by Purushottam Diwakar, Menstruation hygiene management by Bharti Singh Chouhan, Demystifying Common Myths in Dentistry by Dr. Balvinder Singh Thakkar & Dr Ashok Dhoble, Be The Best by Nirmal Bhatnagar, Key elements of good health (Heart & Brain) & Women's Health & Stress Management by Dola Foundation, Kitchen Garden by Dr Pramila Sanjaya, CPR Essentials, Plant-Based Nutrition and Disease Reversal by Roshni Sanghvi, Sujok Se Swasthya by Ashok Kumar Kothari, Unveiling Om by Swami Prem Anveshi, Baatein aur Humari Wellness by Divya Prakash Dubey, Rural Health and Sanitation Award and many other.

