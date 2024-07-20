Skyesports unveils open-for-all THE FINALS Online Community Cup with a USD 10,000 prize pool

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 20: Skyesports, a premier global IP and community builder for gaming and esports, has announced THE FINALS Online Community Cup, a USD 10,000 open-for-all esports tournament giving a chance to every player from India to go pro.

Registrations for THE FINALS Online Community Cup are currently open. Players from every nook and corner of the country can register for the tournament. For players who don't have a team, they can scout for one through the official THE FINALS India - Skyesports Discord server.

The tournament will be played on the exciting and fast-paced 5v5 Terminal Attack mode, the same mode that THE FINALS Esports Revolution Showdown was played in where Team Mortal defeated Team Scout in the Finals to become the champion.

Commenting on the tournament, Shiva Nandy, Founder and CEO, Skyesports, said, "After wrapping up THE FINALS Esports Revolution Showdown LAN event in Chennai, we have been bringing constant showdowns along with cafe events across the country. The community, however, has been demanding an open-for-all esports tournament, where they can showcase their skills. This is where THE FINALS Online Community Cup comes in. This is the first open tournament for THE FINALS in India and we are thrilled to announce a prize pool of $10,000 to support grassroots-level esports."

All registered teams in THE FINALS Online Community Cup will compete across the Group Stage and the Playoffs to determine the India champions. With several prominent esports organizations already showing interest in THE FINALS, the cup will also serve as a scouting ground for the upcoming talent in this FPS title.

Certain matches from the Group Stage and the entire Playoffs will be live-streamed on THE FINALS India and Skyesports YouTube channel.

About Skyesports: Skyesports, headquartered in Chennai, India, is a leading global IP builder in the esports and gaming industry. Driven by a team of dedicated gamers and ex-professional players, the company excels in community building, IP creation, and providing tech solutions for gamers, esports players, and brands. By hosting world-class tournaments and nurturing a vibrant gaming community, Skyesports is revolutionizing the global esports scene. Skyesports is a part of the digital entertainment and technology company, JetSynthesys. For more information, visit https://skyesports.in/

For any inquiries, please contact:

Wasif Ahmed (PR Manager - Skyesports)

press@skyesports.in

+91 738917139

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor