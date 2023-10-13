Skynex Lighting Industries Shines Bright as Best Industrial Light Manufacturer in Maharashtra at Brand Empower's Industry Leaders Awards & Convention 2023

SRV Media

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: More than 500+ delegates from India & Overseas attended the Industry Leaders Awards 2023 at Hotel Sahara Star Mumbai on 8th October 2023, including popular celebrities from the world of TV, Web, Bollywood & Digital Space who graced the Red Carpet of ILA 2023.

Skynex Lighting Industries, a trailblazer in the industrial lighting sector, emerged triumphant at the prestigious Industry Leaders Awards 2023. Amidst a gathering of industry luminaries, Skynex Lighting Industries was bestowed with the coveted title of Best Industrial Light Manufacturer in Maharashtra. The event was a resounding success, bringing together the best of business professionals from across the country.

India's most prestigious corporate award event the 2nd edition of Industry Leaders Awards 2023 was organized by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd in association with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd. The star-studded event was graced by the glamorous diva, Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra as the chief guest, and Mr. Rithvik Dhanjani as the presenter & the anchor enhanced the audience's energy with his unique presentation style. The first edition of the Industry Leaders Awards 2022 was held on 20th November 2022 at Delhi NCR, where Mrs. Sonali Bendre graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Skynex Lighting Industries stands as a beacon of innovation and excellence in the industrial lighting landscape. Upon receiving the award, Shubham Puri, the dynamic Director of Skynex Lighting Industries, stated, "This recognition is a testament to the tireless dedication of our team. We are driven by a vision to redefine industrial lighting."

At Industry Leaders Awards 2023, some of the notable awardees from the art & entertainment category included, Surveen Chawla, who received the award for "Best Actress OTT for Rana Naidu", Jennifer Winget awarded "Style Icon of The Year", Nia Sharma received "Fitness Icon of The Year", Arjun Bijlani won the award for "Favourite Anchor of The Year", Juhi Parmar was awarded the "Best Debut Actress OTT - Yeh Meri Family 2", Arjun Mathur won the award for "Outstanding Performer of The Year - Made in Heaven", Anita Hassanandani awarded with "Fan Favourite Star of The Year - Female", Sonnalli Seygall received "Fit & Fab Actor of The Year", Tina Datta won the award for "Best TV Actress - Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum", Dolly Singh received "Promising Debutant of the Year", and Manisha Rani awarded "Reality Show Entertainer of the Year". Besides this outstanding Entrepreneurs, Companies, Institutions, and Organizations from Manufacturing, Services, Education, Healthcare, Spiritual, Beauty & Wellness, Charity/NGO, Retail & E-commerce,Start-up Company, got honored for their creativity, innovation, quality, and excellent leadership in the respective industry.

Market research, brand development, and innovative public relations are the three main areas of expertise at Brand Empower. To celebrate and acknowledge the achievements of businesses, entrepreneurs, and service providers across a wide range of sectors, it hosts a number of award ceremonies each year. Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, in association with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd - Digital Marketing Partner orchestrated this grand celebration of excellence. Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd, founded in 2011 by Rahul Ranjan Singh, is a leading provider of web development, digital marketing, and branding company. Based in New Delhi, India, the company has left an indelible mark on the industry, having served over 3000 clients across various sectors and countries.

