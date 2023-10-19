Small retailers, Big dreams- Tradyl.com, taking Made in India fashion to the world

Team Tradyl

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 19: Apparel is a 1.5 Trillion USD market globally, with a world apparel trade of 570 Billion USD. The top 5 apparel-exporting countries are China, EU, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Turkey. While India is the 2nd largest manufacturer of textile products in the world, employing 45 Mn people in the industry, it holds the 6th position in apparel exports, contributing merely 3%. Nearly, 99% of apparel manufacturers are unorganized SMEs who find the complexities of export daunting. The primary reasons are the lack of knowledge of export processes (like documentation, customs clearance, and forex payments), language barriers, and expensive marketing efforts required to attract overseas customers.

On the other hand, mid-small-sized apparel retailers around the world are finding it hard to keep up with the pace of fast fashion retailers. In order to survive, they must offer a wide range of unique styles, while balancing the risk of high investments in inventory. Retailers in the Western markets depend on imports to fulfill their consumer demand. For them, product sourcing has traditionally been a tedious process involving expensive trips across multiple countries. Thus far, sourcing a wider range of trendy products in lower quantities has been largely limited to smaller manufacturers and online portals from China.

Bengaluru-based startup, Tradyl is bringing in a paradigm shift in this equation by bridging the gap between global SMB apparel retailers and Indian SME manufacturers. Through Tradyl, SME manufacturers and D2C brands from India can export without any additional infrastructure or investment. By doing this, they are able to offer hitherto unheard-of quantities from India on a wide range of trendy designs and unique products. Through its end-to-end approach, Tradyl ensures reliable quality and on-time deliveries, thus meeting all the critical requirements of smaller retailers, acting as their eyes and voice on the ground.

“Our factory has been working with Tradyl for almost 2 years. While they started small, they have steadily grown demand. We have received multiple export orders from international buyers. Tradyl shares all the requirements from the buyers end with clarity before the manufacturing starts and this helps in on-time production.” said Vishnu, Owner of Maple Apparel, a garment unit in Tirupur.

Tradyl.com is a woman-led startup, by former Flipkart executive Shweta Agrawal, joined by a diverse team of experienced fashion & export professionals, thus bringing the expertise of e-commerce & technology into the export industry. They secured seed funding of 1.4 Million USD, led by Kae Capital. Their investors also include Whiteboard Capital, Point One, Anchorage Capital, and multiple angel investors notably, Mr. Deep Kalra, Founder of MakeMyTrip, and Ms. Nandita Sinha, CEO of Myntra. The funding enables Tradyl to invest in the right team and technology to aggregate unorganized supply from key manufacturing clusters in India.

“Tradyl has adopted a fresh approach to fully digitize export transactions in the lifestyle space. Their platform not only integrates different ecosystem players such as suppliers, payment solutions, and logistics partners but also offers capabilities such as trend capsules, white labeling, and print on demand, thus emerging as a one-stop solution for buyers and sellers.” said Gaurav Chaturvedi, Partner – Kae Capital, who has been an active investor in B2B marketplaces.

Tradyl has received hundreds of orders from buyers across 15+ countries including US, Australia, South Africa, and Middle East. Tradyl has shipped out 100,000+ quality fashion and lifestyle products with 80%+ of its gross merchandise value coming in from repeat customers. That’s a testament to Tradyl’s customer centric approach. With its unique position as ‘the one-stop B2B e-commerce platform’ enabling international SMB retailers to source ‘Made In India’ fashion products, Tradyl is poised to achieve its ambitious goal of transforming India’s fashion manufacturing industry.

