SmartHomes Infrastructure to Develop 1,500 Plus Branded Residences in Dholera's First Forest-Themed Mixed-Use Township

Dholera (Gujarat) [India], October 15: SmartHomes Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., a CREDAI Ahmedabad GIHED-registered company and one of the earliest and most trusted real estate developers and land aggregators in Dholera Smart City, has announced its flagship mixed-use township Dholera Forest Estate. The premium development will feature over 1,500 branded residential units, a 4-star upscale hotel, and a state-of-the-art clubhouse spanning 20,000 plus sq. ft., all designed within a unique forest-themed environment that seamlessly integrates nature, lifestyle, and corporate living.

Over the past decade, SmartHomes Infrastructure has been instrumental in shaping the real estate infrastructure system in Dholera, a key component of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) and India's first Greenfield Smart City. The launch of Dholera Forest Estate comes at a time when Dholera is rapidly emerging as the Semiconductor Capital of India, attracting massive investments from global technology and manufacturing giants.

Dholera's transformation has accelerated in the past two years, with the Tata Group investing over INR 90,000 crore to establish its semiconductor fabrication facility in the region. Other global leaders such as PSMC (Taiwan), Tokyo Electron (Japan), and Inox Air Products have also announced their presence, marking Dholera as a high-technology manufacturing hub of strategic national importance. These developments are expected to bring a large influx of domestic and international professionals, creating strong demand for premium housing, hospitality, and lifestyle infrastructure.

In this context, Dholera Forest Estate is being developed as a self-sustained integrated township that will cater to the evolving residential and lifestyle requirements of the growing workforce and investor community in Dholera. Designed to meet global benchmarks, the township will include branded residences, serviced apartments, a 4-star hotel, and a comprehensive club and recreation facility. The signature Club Forest will feature convention spaces for over 1,000 guests, along with fine dining, business suites, a temperature-controlled indoor pool, and wellness amenities setting a new benchmark for modern living in Dholera.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rupinder Singh Khurana, Founder of SmartHomes Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., said, "With Dholera Forest Estate, our vision is to create a living concept that truly brings together Live, Work, and Leisure. As Dholera prepares to welcome global corporations and a high-skilled international workforce, we are building a township that offers not only homes but a complete lifestyle ecosystem blending sustainability, hospitality, and community living."

He further added, "Across the world, we've seen how international human resources thrive in organized and well-managed communities be it in Japanese or Korean industrial zones like Neemrana. Dholera Forest Estate reflects that same philosophy a close-knit, high-quality living environment designed to accommodate over 1,500 residents with every modern convenience and a strong sense of belonging."

As Dholera evolves into a global industrial and semiconductor hub, the city is projected to generate over 100,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities in the next 3-5 years across manufacturing, logistics, infrastructure, and services. SmartHomes Infrastructure's latest initiative will play a pivotal role in supporting this transformation, providing world-class residential and lifestyle infrastructure to match the city's international ambitions.

For over a decade, SmartHomes Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. has been synonymous with trust, transparency, and innovation in Dholera Smart City's real estate journey. With legally transparent projects and a customer-first approach, the company continues to deliver developments that are not only investment-worthy but also integral to Dholera's emergence as a model smart city for India's future.

