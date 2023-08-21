SMC Capitals Expands its Global M&A Foot Print, Forms Strategic Partnership with Translink Corporate Finance

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 21: SMC Capitals, a leading investment bank, is delighted to announce its strategic collaboration with Translink Corporate Finance (www.translinkcf.com), a global mergers and acquisition group, to offer Indian companies a global platform for cross-border M&A opportunities. The partnership strengthens SMC Capitals' international capabilities through Translink’s global network and expertise.

Combining analytical approach with over three decades of local experience, SMC is well placed to match businesses with the right global partners while navigating cultural and business intricacies. Translink, with its expansive network across 35 nations, unlocks a plethora of prospects for Indian enterprises.

Commenting on the partnership, Shweta Aggarwal, Director SMC Capitals, said, "This exciting new partnership with Translink Corporate Finance will allow SMC to open a myriad of opportunities for Indian companies seeking global alliances through Translink’s strong presence across Europe, Asia and the Americas. At SMC, we pride ourselves on our local market knowledge and relationships across sectors from IT/ITes and healthcare to FMCG and manufacturing. With this collaboration, we can expand our international capabilities and offer a range of solutions across geographies to our Indian clientele.

Drawing on a rich reservoir of experience, SMC Capitals brings a distinctive edge to the forefront. Our strategy seamlessly fuses quantitative and qualitative methods, highlighting our consistent knack for identifying optimal business alliances. Our skill in navigating diverse business and cultural terrains uniquely positions us to streamline and enhance the deal-making process. With Translink's expansive global network, we are poised to enrich domestic offerings and bolster our international M&A capabilities.”

David Strempel, Vice Chairman Translink Corporate Finance, said, “We are truly pleased to have SMC Capitals join Translink. India has always been of keen interest for our clients around the globe. With SMC Capitals as our partner in India, we will be able to benefit from their extensive coverage, knowledge and network of relationships across India. We are convinced that we will see an important increase in our cross-border deal flow with India,” says David Strempel, Vice Chairman Translink International.

A win-win partnership

With seamless knowledge sharing between SMC Capitals and Translink, Indian companies will be able to access a wider network, providing them with local insights and exceptional deal execution capabilities, as well as expertise in cross-border transactions, with local support in India and the target country. Translink’s sector knowledge will give Indian companies deep insight into target countries’ business potential and deal dynamics.

On the other side, SMC’s deep network in India, and access to VC/PE investee companies, this partnership will deliver high-quality, strategic deal opportunities for international clients seeking to capitalise on India’s market growth and technological advancements. This means access to a large pool of public and private companies in India, efficient target mapping supported by local intelligence and qualitative metrics, and crucial guidance to build the requisite relationships and comply with regulatory bodies to get the deal done.

The partnership presents massive potential for Indian and international companies, with a team of experienced advisors on-hand to steward deals from start to finish.

Headquartered in Mumbai, SMC Capitals is an investment banking firm that operates with a proactive and research-driven approach. We are part of SMC Group, a well-established financial services group that has been operating for three decades and has presence in 450+ cities across India. The group is led by experienced management with extensive relationships with prominent conglomerates across India.

SMC Capitals specialises in providing result-oriented services in mergers & acquisitions (M&A), capital raising, and strategic advisory. SMC Capitals is a Category I Merchant Banker registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Merchant banking services encompass public issue management, capital restructuring, stressed funding, debt syndication, corporate advisory, and ESOP Valuation.

The Company and its team have a proven track record of successful deals, particularly in sectors such as Infrastructure, Industrial, Logistics, Chemicals, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and FMCG.

Translink Corporate Finance is an independent partnership of firms dedicated to Corporate Finance and M&A advisory services through over 35 offices in the key markets in Europe, North and South America, Asia, Australia, and Africa. Translink has been successful in advising clients on thousands of transactions since its founding in 1972 and Translink offices have acted as advisers in over 100 M&A projects during the last twelve months. Translink’s scale, reach and local knowledge is their critical differentiator, along with its formidable footprint. It leverages collective intellectual capital with deep, local, specialist sector knowledge to support its clients wherever and whenever required.

