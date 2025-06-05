Smiling Tree Celebrates World Environment Day at Hansraj College and Maurice Nagar Police Station

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 5: Smiling Tree, a prominent green initiative led by environmentalist and educator Dr. Mukesh Kwatra, celebrated World Environment Day 2025 through two remarkable plantation drives, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to environmental sustainability.

In collaboration with Haritima, Garden Committee, NSS, and IIC of Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Smiling Tree initiated a Vertical Garden Awareness Drive today by adorning the Hansraj College walls with greenery. This innovative initiative aims to promote vertical gardening as a space-efficient and sustainable way to expand green cover in urban environment. Besides, another significant plantation event was held at Maurice Nagar Police Station, University of Delhi, by Smiling Tree, as a symbolic gesture of gratitude towards law enforcement and to encourage eco-friendly practices across institutional setups.

Dr. Mukesh Kwatra , founder of Smiling Tree, reflected on the journey that began over a decade ago: "It all started as a simple green initiative over 13 years ago when my son, Nirbhay Kwatra, then a fifth-grader at Modern School, conducted a 'Go Green Walk' at Lodhi Gardens in January 2012. That spark turned into a movement. Today, Smiling Tree has become a people-driven mission to make every individual a stakeholder in saving our planet."

Since its inception, Smiling Tree has planted over 10,00,000 trees, plants, and shrubs in the Delhi-NCR region, collaborating with schools, colleges, corporates, government departments, and NGOs. The organization has hosted tree plantations at prominent institutions such as Delhi School of Economics, Hansraj College, Modern School, Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology, and even Missionaries of Charity homes, among scores of others.

One of Smiling Tree's core beliefs is not just to plant trees but to nurture them. Volunteers are encouraged to adopt saplings and take responsibility for their care, a concept that distinguishes the organization's efforts from symbolic or ceremonial plantations. Dr. Kwatra shares, "Every sapling we plant is treated like a life a commitment, not a number."

Smiling Tree's vertical gardens, made using recycled plastic bottles, are a highlight of their green innovations. These installations not only beautify spaces but also serve as a tangible example of how waste can be turned into a resource. From planters carved out of car tires and shoes to eco-friendly art installations, the group has pioneered creative approaches to sustainability.

In the past, Smiling Tree has also commemorated national events by dedicating plantations in honor of achievements such as planting 700 saplings for 7 medals won by India in Tokyo Olympics, 107 saplings at Vivekananda College and Modern School to mark India's 107 medals at the 2023 Asian Games, and 111 medicinal plants for India's Para Asian Games victory.

The organization has partnered with Delhi Police, Karur Vysya Bank, Rotary Club, Knowledgentia Consultants, Help and Feed India Foundation, and even participated in the Namami Gange Programme, a national mission for cleaning the Ganga River. With institutions like KR Mangalam University, Smiling Tree has signed MoUs to extend green practices to rural areas, including organic farming awareness and anti-plastic campaigns.

From organizing Fit India Plogging Events, Anti-Plastic Drives in Connaught Place, and eco-craft workshops at educational institutes, to building innovative green landscapes like the "Hall of Fame of Indian Cricket" at Roshanara Club the Smiling Tree legacy is a blend of creativity, grassroots engagement, and sustainability.

On this World Environment Day, Smiling Tree reiterates its mission: to empower individuals especially the youth to become eco-champions through hands-on activities, education, and collective responsibility. "The planet needs more than hashtags; it needs action," says Dr. Kwatra.

With each sapling planted, each plastic bottle repurposed, and each student engaged, Smiling Tree continues to grow not just as a campaign, but as a movement of mindful green living.

