Smriti Irani Inaugurates Aigiri’s Showroom In New Delhi, Asia’s Largest Lab-Grown Diamond Jewellery Store

New Delhi [India], November 12: Aigiri, an innovative brand specialising in lab-grown diamond jewellery, recently celebrated the opening of Asia's largest lab-grown diamond jewellery store in South Extension 1, New Delhi.

The store was inaugurated by former Union Minister Smriti Irani, who joined Aigiri's co-founders Smit Patel, Sanket Patel, and Miraj Patel in marking the momentous milestone for the sustainable luxury brand.

Backed by Greenlab Diamonds, Aigiri's flagship store is designed to make high-quality, ethical jewellery accessible to modern consumers who value sustainability and craftsmanship. With a wide range of stunning, eco-conscious pieces, the store represents a huge leap forward in India's expanding lab-grown diamond industry.

Speaking at the inauguration, Smriti Irani lauded Aigiri's support of the “Make in India” and “Vocal for Local” campaigns and praised the brand for its dedication to responsible luxury.

“Aigiri's innovative work in the lab-grown diamond industry reflects India's technological advancement and commitment to sustainability. This flagship store is a landmark for ethical luxury, blending heritage with progress to set new standards in the jewellery industry,” she said.

Since its founding, Aigiri has rapidly risen as a leader in sustainable jewellery under the guidance of its co-founders. Aigiri continues to drive change in luxury jewellery by combining cutting-edge technology with environmentally responsible practices.

“We are deeply honoured to have Smt. Smriti Irani for the inauguration of our flagship store. This store represents a critical step in our journey to bring conscious luxury to India, aligned with our commitment to ethical and sustainable practices,” said Smit Patel, Founder of Aigiri.

Echoing the sentiment, Co-founder Sanket Patel said, “Our flagship store is much more than a jewellery showroom. It is a one-of-a-kind experience that brings together tradition, innovation and sustainability. We are thrilled to invite consumers to discover the future of fine jewellery.”

Aigiri's flagship showroom includes dedicated spaces for bridal collections, everyday wear and custom designs, offering a personalised experience tailored to modern tastes. All pieces are backed by Aigiri's comprehensive assurance programme, which includes IGI and GIA certification, a 100% buyback and exchange policy, and lifetime assured maintenance.

Looking ahead, Co-founder Miraj Patel said, “We are excited about Aigiri's future, with plans to open five additional stores in key cities across India by 2025. The Delhi store is just the beginning as we shape the future of luxury jewellery with a focus on exquisite craftsmanship and sustainable growth.”

About Aigiri

Aigiri stands out as Asia's largest lab-grown diamond jewellery brand, presenting beautifully crafted pieces that combine sustainable luxury with enduring elegance. Embodying a philosophy of mindful everyday elegance, Aigiri crafts timeless jewellery that narrates a tale of resilience, affection and commitment to the planet. Every Aigiri creation exemplifies the brand’s dedication to artistry, eco-friendliness, and honouring the most cherished moments in life. The brand presents a diverse range of styles, with prices beginning at Rs. 10,000 and extending beyond Rs. 1 crore. Aigiri stands out as India's sole destination for 100% CVD jewellery, featuring diamonds that are exclusively sourced from Greenlab Diamonds.

