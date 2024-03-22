Soft Close Gas Springs by Hafele

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India] March 22: Gas springs offer effortless lifting and lowering of heavy lids and doors, and provide a sleek solution for a clutter-free and functional home environment. Gas springs are used in multiple applications in home, especially in kitchen furniture like overhead cabinets for easy lifting of lowering of the lids. Although traditional gas springs offer ease of operation, achieving a soft close motion requires additional hardware like soft close hinges.

Hafele's Soft Close Gas Spring combines the traditional gas spring mechanism with the advanced soft close technology, offering a seamless solution that integrates effortless lifting or lowering of lids, along with impact free operation. With a 2 years warranty and a cycle testing of 30,000 cycles, these gas springs provide robust and reliable operations. These are also ideal for retrofitting projects thanks to their compatibility with both soft close and non-soft close hinges.

Log onto https://www.hafeleindia.com/en/info/service/contact-us/410/ to find the nearest Hafele showroom or design centre.

Website: https://www.hafeleindia.com/en/

Customer Care Toll Free: 1800 266 6667

Customer Care WhatsApp: +91 97691 11122

Customer Care Email ID: customercare@hafeleindia.com

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia.

Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor