Software spending surges for Indian Businesses in 2025; driven by rapid technological advancements, says Capterra Study

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], February 5: A new study conducted by Capterra reveals that Indian businesses are significantly increasing their software spending in 2025, fueled by the nation's rapidly evolving tech landscape. The study, part of Capterra's 2025 Tech Trends Survey, examined the technology investment plans of 3,500 decision-makers across nine countries, including 350 in India.

Significant Spending Increases: 89% of Indian respondents surveyed plan to increase their software spending by at least 5% in 2025, with 40% anticipating a substantial increase of 15% or more.

SME Confidence: Indian SMEs are demonstrating strong confidence in software investments, with 86% planning to increase spending. Notably, 33% of SMEs are expecting to raise spending by 15% or more, significantly higher than the global average.

Customer reviews: the most influential factor in software shortlisting

The study also revealed that customer reviews are the most influential source of information for Indian businesses when researching software vendors, with 45% of respondents citing them as crucial. Other key sources include Google/search (42%) and product review websites (41%), highlighting the significant impact of online research.

Furthermore, 42% of respondents emphasised the importance of recommendations from industry experts in their decision-making process.

Cybersecurity and AI Top Investment Priorities for 2025

The top priorities for investment for Indian companies are IT security (44%), with a focus on cybersecurity and data protection, followed by artificial intelligence (AI) (42%). The survey also revealed significant interest in enhancing IT management (38%), improving IT architecture (36%) with a focus on VPN authentication and cloud storage, and strengthening marketing efforts (32%).

Commenting on the survey, David Jani, analyst of the study, said: "As seen in our data, Indian companies look set to prioritise software investment in 2025 to take advantage of technological shifts, especially in fast-developing areas like IT and AI. Selecting an effective software system that achieves business goals and delivers positive ROI is vital to take advantage of that investment drive. Our findings to that end show that customer feedback is a key influence when choosing potential systems for insights into the experience of adopting new software into a business."

