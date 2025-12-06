Solidaridad and IISS launch the first-ever Professor Rattan Lal Awards on World Soil Day

PNN

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 6: Marking World Soil Day, Solidaridad and the ICAR-Indian Institute of Soil Science (IISS) inaugurated the Professor Rattan Lal Awards for Excellence in Regenerative Agriculture, in Bhopal, beginning a new annual tradition to honour exemplary contributions to soil health and sustainable farming across India. Instituted this year for the first time, the awards pay tribute to the extraordinary legacy of Professor Rattan Lal, one of the world's most influential soil scientists, a World Food Prize laureate, and a leading global voice on soil carbon sequestration and climate-resilient agriculture.

Professor Lal joined the event virtually from the United States, delivering an inspiring address on the urgent need to restore soils for food security, climate action, and ecological balance.The inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Padma Shri Dr. M.H. Mehta for his decades-long leadership in eco-agriculture and soil regeneration. Thirteen additional awardees were recognised in different categories for outstanding innovations and impact in regenerative agriculture, including Er. Awadhesh Kumar Nema, ICAR-National Soybean Research Institute (NSRI), Smt. Rajni Kushwah, Dr. Savita Kumari, Dr. Opinder Singh Sandhu, Sarvathobhadram Organics Society, Shri Kamlashankar Vishwakarma, Louis Dreyfus Company India, Jawaharlal Nehru Krishi Vishwa Vidyalaya (JNKVV), Dr. Ram Swaroop Meena, Bharuwa Agriscience, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India, and journalist Mrityunjay Kumar Jha.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Shatadru Chattopadhayay, Managing Director, Solidaridad Asia, said, "Professor Rattan Lal has been our deepest inspiration as far as soil health is concerned. In our commitment to advance regenerative agriculture, Solidaridad has initiated these awards to honour his unparalleled contribution to global soil science. Today, we celebrate champions who are rebuilding soils, empowering farmers, and shaping a climate-resilient future for India."

Dr. Manoranjan Mohanty, Director, IISS, added, "Launching these awards on World Soil Day holds great significance. The event has brought together innovators who are truly transforming India's soil and farming systems. Their achievements reflect the spirit of Professor Lal's visionscientific, scalable, and deeply rooted in farmer welfare. IISS is proud to partner with Solidaridad in recognising such impactful work."

Dr. Suresh Motwani, General Manager, Solidaridad, said "World Soil Day is the most meaningful moment to launch this award. Our long association with Professor Rattan Lal has continually inspired our work on soil health, and this initiative is a tribute to his remarkable legacy. Through these awards, we hope to motivate the next generation and drive real, community-level transformation in restoring and protecting our soils."

On this occasion, two important books were unveiledAn Ounce of Actions: Science, Spirituality and Sustainable Development authored by Padma Shri Dr. M.H. Mehta, and the Hindi edition of Professor Rattan Lal's seminal work, ABC of Regenerative Agriculture. Solidaridad and IISS also jointly announced the upcoming release of a Coffee Table Book featuring 20 eminent women soil scientists, which will be launched on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The inaugural edition of the Professor Rattan Lal Awards reinforces Solidaridad and IISS's joint commitment to promoting soil-first, nature-positive, and regenerative agricultural systems across the country while honouring the legacy of one of the greatest soil scientists of our time.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor