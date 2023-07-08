SOMANY Ceramics' VC Shield Tiles awarded Superbrands status

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 8: SOMANY Ceramics, a leading name in the tiles and ceramics industry, has been awarded Superbrands status 2023-24 for its VC-Shield Tiles. The selection process involved a comprehensive voting system in which 23,859 consumers voted for SOMANY's VC shield tiles.

SOMANY's VC Shield Tiles joining the Superbrands club endorses their 50-year legacy of exceptional quality and trust. The patented VC Shield Hard Coat Technology is India's only patented innovation in the tiles segment, providing abrasion resistance and durability. These tiles outperform PEI Grade V tiles, enduring 50,000 revolutions, making them practically abrasion-proof. The patented protective coating preserves the color, design, and finish of each tile, ensuring longevity and visual appeal. Accredited by The American Ceramic Society, Somany's VC Shield Technology has earned the trust of prestigious clients worldwide.

Abhishek Somany, the MD & CEO of SOMANY Ceramics, expressed his delight at this achievement, stating, "We are honored to accept the Superbrands status. This distinguished recognition reflects the unwavering dedication and commitment of our entire team in crafting products that embody distinctive quality and innovation. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our valued customers for their continued trust and support, which has propelled us to reach this milestone. This accolade serves as a powerful catalyst, inspiring us to persistently surpass expectations and consistently deliver excellence."

Superbrands, a globally renowned organization present in 90 countries, is dedicated to acknowledging, showcasing, and paying tribute to the best brands in each country. The Superbrands status has gained significant recognition and is seen as a symbol of excellence. It celebrates the relentless efforts of brand custodians in building strong consumer perceptions, enabling brands to withstand the challenges posed by fluctuating economic conditions.

Somany Ceramics Limited (SCL) is one of the leading players in the ceramic industry in India. The company is a complete solution provider in terms of decor solutions with the widest product selection of Ceramic Wall and Floor tiles, Polished Vitrified Tiles, Glazed Vitrified Tiles, Sanitary ware and Bath Fittings. Somany is amongst the world's largest producers with Pan India distribution and also exports to more than 55 countries across 6 continents. The company has the capacity to produce 75 million square meters per annum of tiles through two company-owned plants and 7 strategic alliances spread across India and also has a manufacturing unit for Bath fittings.

