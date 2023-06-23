Sona Machinery applauded for successful Grain Handling System project at Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd - Maizapur Unit

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 23: Sona Machinery, a renowned leader in the Agri-Machinery & Grain Based Distillery industry, is proud to receive commendation for their exemplary project services for a seamless delivery of project for modification and new installations in Grain Handling System (Unloading & Milling Sections) at Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Maizapur unit. The trust placed in Sona Machinery has been validated through the successful completion of the project, surpassing expectations and ensuring the attainment of the desired capacity output in the plant operations.

A letter received from Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd mentioned "Mr. Vasu Naren, Managing Director and CEO, Sona Machinery and the entire Sona Machinery's professional team have played a pivotal role in the achievement of our desired plant operations. Their dedication and competence in fulfilling the responsibility of meeting our objectives at the Grain Handling System have been commendable. The flawless execution of the project, even within a tight deadline, demonstrated their unwavering focus on quality and their seamless collaboration as a professional Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

Special recognition was also extended to the Sona Machinery's Project Management Team for their tireless efforts in working alongside the Customers Plant Operations Team. Through whose co-ordinated endeavors, the modification process and the commissioning of new equipment were executed seamlessly. Their unwavering commitment and exceptional teamwork were instrumental in achieving the desired outcomes.

"We extend our gratitude to Sona Machinery for their exceptional partnership throughout this significant project," stated the letter. "Their expertise, attention to detail, and commitment to excellence have greatly contributed to the success of the Grain Handling System implementation. We highly recommend Sona Machinery for their remarkable project services."

Vasu Naren, Managing Director and CEO, Sona Machinery also shared his thoughts and said, "We are honored to have played a crucial role in the successful implementation of the Grain Handling System at the Maizapur unit. This commendation is a testament to the dedication and expertise of the entire Sona Machinery team, who have consistently delivered high-quality solutions and exceeded client expectations and treated the project as it's own".

Sona Machinery's remarkable performance and dedication to customer satisfaction have solidified their position as an industry leader in the Grain Based Distillery sector for providing EPC Solutions. Customers now have an option to work with the Original Equipment Manufacturer for fulfilling their requirements in their Grain Based Distillery Projects, as it helps in getting the complete Solution for Unloading and Milling sections with Sona Machinery.

Sona Machinery, established in 1995 (erstwhile Sona Foods India) has been at the helm of the industry since the advent of mechanization in Agriculture supporting it with its smart technology solutions with a mission is to develop & deliver world-class cutting-edge technology products to our customers.

Today, under the leadership of 2nd generation Serial Entrepreneur & VC - Vasu Naren as its Managing Director & CEO, Sona Machinery is an ISO 9001:2015 Certified Company with 27+ years of experience under its belt and having a sprawling 10000 sq. mts. facility with over 400+ skilled professionals delivering customized solutions to its more than 10000+ satisfied customers across continents. Its product list includes (but is not limited to) a complete range of cutting-edge technology equipment for Turnkey Rice Mill Set-ups as well as equipments for cleaning, processing Pulses, Wheat, Sesame, Millet, Gram, Lentils, Maize, Corn, Barley as well as Seeds & Post-Harvest Agricultural Equipment in all desired capacities. We also cater to our customers who are engaged in Grain Milling (Grain Based Distilleries & their EPC in Unloading & Milling sections), by providing them turn-key plant set-up solutions. Our list of customers includes Large Enterprises, Central & State Government PSU's, Retail Customers / Farmers who are spread across India as well as Globally. Sona Machinery is among the "Top 10 Industrial Manufacturers" in India as per Industry Outlook and is honoured as "Prestigious Brand of Asia 2023" by Barc Asia & Global Business Symposium.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor