Sonalika clocks staggering 43.5 per cent domestic growth to register highest ever April domestic sales of 10,217 tractors

Succeeding its record performance clocked in FY'22 both in tractor sales and production, India's No1 tractor exports brand Sonalika is now ready to take the market by storm in FY'23. Sonalika Tractors has recorded its highest ever April month overall tractor sales of 12,328 units. This is powered by the best ever April's domestic sales of 10,217 tractors, an increase of 43.5 per cent over the 7,122 domestic tractor sales recorded in April'21. With this, the company has beaten industry growth of est. 41 per cent even at such high growth levels and prepared a strong platform to achieve the extraordinary yet again during the new financial year.

One of India's leading tractor manufacturers, Sonalika follows a unique approach of developing customised tractors that address all critical needs of farmers - be it related to farming or haulage. Ensuring farm prosperity across the world, the company has doubled its exports in the last two years and winning their trust across regions. The company continues to receive overwhelming response for its heavy duty range as it has been clocking over 1 lakh annual tractor sales every year over the past half a decade. Entering into the FY'23, Sonalika is fully prepared with new product launches lined up during the year and ensure superior services to its customers worldwide.

Sharing his thoughts about the superior performance, Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, Sonalika Tractors, said, "It is invigorating to start the Q1 FY'23 with highest ever April month overall sales of 12,328 tractors with best ever April domestic sales. With staggering 43.5 per cent growth in domestic market, we have surpassed industry growth of est. 41 per cent even at such high growth levels and this has certainly set course for us in this year. I am thankful to our customers for this incremental trust level in our technologically advanced and customized tractors and our channel partners who remain committed with us to deliver better than the best across the world."

He added, "Year after year, we have commanded the position of No1 tractor export brand from India and have doubled our export volumes in just two years. While overpowering challenges throughout FY'22, we continued to build up strong momentum and ensured to carry the same forward for a splendid performance in FY'23. With prevailing positive sentiments, bumper wheat harvest and likely normal monsoon, the market demand has gradually picked up momentum. Sonalika will leave no stone unturned in addressing farmers' crop and geography specific needs and speed up farm mechanisation for a prosperous future. Gearing up for FY'23, we will continue to follow our product offensive strategy that includes innovative new tractors as well as advanced technology upgrades."

Sonalika Tractors, the No. 1 Exports brand from India and one of India's leading tractor manufacturers, has established its robust presence in the domestic as well as in over 130 countries with 13 lakh+ customers. Sonalika manufactures the widest heavy duty tractor range in 20-120 HP and 70+ implements at its Hoshiarpur facility in Punjab that caters to the varied needs of customers across the globe. The company has been clocking over 1 lakh tractor sales consistently over the last 5 years and recorded highest annual growth of 41.6 per cent in the domestic market which was significantly higher than overall industry growth of 26.7 per cent. Being a farmer-centric brand, the Govt. of India has chosen Sonalika as the only tractor brand to contribute for the inspirational project of Niti-Aayog to double the farmer's income in the country by 2022.

No. 1 Exports Brand from India

Sonalika is the No. 1 Exports brand from India and is proudly associated with 1.8 lakh customers in markets outside India, a true sign of acceptability of an Indian company across 130 countries. Having a 100 per cent presence across all European countries, Sonalika tractors are successfully operated by more than 25,000 satisfied customers in diversified European conditions. Sonalika has also set up a spare parts centre in Germany that caters to the regional requirements with an aim to provide better service and customer satisfaction.

No. 1 Heavy Duty Customised Crop Solutions

Sonalika tractor portfolio is customised as per the needs is equipped with efficient engines which give higher power output and remain affordable with low maintenance for better total cost of ownership and experience. Sonalika is the leading brand in more than 50 HP tractor segment and is strengthening its presence in more than 40HP segment to achieve the leadership position.

As the farm mechanisation expert, Sonalika Agro Solutions offers a wide range of implements to address various stages of crop cycle ranging from land preparation to post harvesting operations including residue management. Sonalika has also forayed into Custom Hiring Centres, a platform that offers small and marginal farmers an access to advanced agri machinery on rent, thereby aims to increase farm output in a cost effective way. The company has introduced 'Agro Solutions' app for easy access of requisite machinery to farmers, thereby promoting farm mechanization in the country.

The Hoshiarpur plant of Sonalika is the World's No. 1 vertically integrated tractor manufacturing plant that is designed to manufacture customised farm machinery as per the farmer's crop-specific applications. The facility is fully equipped to manufacture almost every element in-house which goes in the making of a tractor and is powered by robotic as well as automation to maintain highest quality standards in its product portfolio.

Sonalika has bagged the 'Iconic Brand of the Year' award by The Economic Times three years in a row (2017-2019), and 'Global Innovations Leadership Award' by Agriculture Today in 2018 and 2019. Sonalika Vice Chairman, A S Mittal has been felicitated with the 'Business Leader of The Year 2018-2019' award by BTVi.

