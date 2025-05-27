Sony India and IGF-India launch comprehensive scholarship and aid for children and families affected by the pandemic

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 27: As the country continues to recover from the long shadow of the pandemic, Sony India, in collaboration with IGF-India (Impact Guru Foundation), has reinforced its commitment to rebuilding lives by prioritizing one of the most affected groupschildren who lost parents or guardians to the pandemic. Through the Sanjeevani Program, IGF- India has rolled out a nationwide Educational Scholarship Program that aims to restore hope and dignity through access to quality education.

Beyond education, the Sanjeevani Program also extends vital support in two additional domains,medical assistance and livelihood/skilling programs,ensuring a holistic recovery pathway for the affected families.

"Education is not just a rightit is a recovery pathway for children whose lives were shattered by the pandemic. Through this scholarship program, we aim to rebuild not just careers, but childhoods. We are happy to partner with a corporate like Sony India for their heartfelt commitment to helping rebuild lives through the power of education." said Sundeep Talwar-CEO, IGF-India.

Sanjay Bhatnagar, Vice President, CHRO & CSR Head, Sony India said "The Sanjeevani Scholarship Program is an initiative where intent meets integrity. At Sony India, we are proud to partner with IGF-India, whose commitment and community outreach have brought structure, compassion and dignity to families affected by the pandemic. This effort is not just about immediate reliefit is about giving young lives a chance to dream again"

Bridging the Learning Gap for India's Most Vulnerable

The Sanjeevani Educational Scholarship Program is a transformative intervention as the pandemic caused an unprecedented disruption to the education system. Lakhs of children from low-income and marginalized communities were forced to discontinue their studies due to financial hardship or the loss of their breadwinners, and this program directly address those affected, such as

* Neglect and isolation among orphans and single-parent children

* Interrupted education due to digital and infrastructural barriers

* School dropouts due to loss of parental income

* Exclusion of marginalized communities (SC/ST/OBC/EWS) from learning opportunities

The program extends comprehensive scholarships, covering:

* Full annual tuition fees for school and college students

* Books, uniforms, transport costs and digital learning devices

* Hostel support or supplementary classes, where applicable

* Nutrition aid for children lacking daily essentials

* Special education and mobility support for children with disabilities. Under the wider Sanjeevani umbrella, it includes upskilling opportunities for widows and young adults and medical aid for those grappling with post-pandemic health issues.

Robust, Transparent Application Ecosystem

Families and caretakers of eligible children can apply through a dedicated, bilingual microsite designed and maintained by IGF India. The digital platform ensures user-friendliness for applicants with limited tech exposure and supports regional language interfaces.

Applicants are required to upload:

* Proof of COVID-related bereavement (e.g., death certificate of parent/guardian)

* School admission documents or fee receipts

* Government-issued ID proof and income details (e.g., BPL certificate, ration card)

Each case undergoes a multi-tier verification process led by IGF India's Trust and Safety Team. This includes:

* Document verification

* Telephonic interviews with families

* On-ground visits to schools/colleges

* Engagement with community leaders and local authorities

Applications are then assessed using a structured Vulnerability Index, factoring in:

* Household income level

* Number of dependents

* Female-headed or widowed households

* Disability in the family

* Social disadvantage (SC/ST/OBC/EWS)

In addition to these criteria, contextual factors were also considered during shortlisting. IGF India's team performed case-by-case assessment to understand each family's unique challenges, rather than relying solely on data from the vulnerability index.

Only after this rigorous scrutiny, scholarship assistance is approved and disbursed directly to educational institutionsensuring both accountability and the child's uninterrupted schooling.

Real Impact for affected families

As of the first operational cycle of the Sanjeevani Program:

* 696 applications were received from across India

* 391 passed eligibility verification

* 33 children were awarded full educational scholarships. However, the total number of beneficiaries supported under the broader Sanjeevani initiative stands at 61including 11 in skilling and livelihood training and 17 in medical assistance.

* These scholarships are helping students re-enroll in school, continue higher studies or pursue vocational education that had been derailed due to the pandemic. Many of the beneficiaries are orphans, children of daily wage earners or members of disadvantaged communities.

In addition to tuition, children also receive counseling support, learning kits, and in certain cases, access to digital classrooms and mentorship programs, ensuring holistic development beyond financial aid.

Empowering Access Through Inclusive Outreach

Recognizing that many eligible families might lack access to online platforms, IGF India activated a hybrid outreach strategy that blended grassroots engagement with digital awareness:

* Care on Wheels (COW) mobile vans visited cities like Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR and Puducherry, offering on-ground support to help families register and upload documents.

* Railway station campaigns and door-to-door leaflet distribution in low-connectivity areas enabled awareness in semi-urban and rural regions.

* Social media and Google Ads campaigns amplified the scholarship drive.

The use of technology has been central to the program's designfrom a secure, multilingual microsite to a real-time dashboard for beneficiary tracking. This digital tool enables transparency, efficiency and inclusivity in delivering social support at the grassroots.

A Sustainable Model for Educational Equity

IGF-India continues to monitor the academic progress of all scholarship beneficiaries through a dedicated tracking and reporting system, sharing real-time updates and stories of transformation with Sony India. Monthly reports track disbursements, academic performance, and emotional well-being, ensuring continuous engagement with beneficiaries.

Looking Forward: Scaling for Greater Reach

With the success of this pilot phase, Sony India and IGF India are exploring the scale-up of the Educational Scholarship Program to cover more regions, languages and special needs categories, with a focus on rural India.

Future phases will also expand medical and skilling support, strengthening the program's impact beyond children to entire families disrupted by the pandemic.

IGF-India appeals to other stakeholderscorporates, philanthropists, and state agenciesto join this critical mission of ensuring zero learning loss and restoring livelihood for pandemic affected families in India.

