NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 11: Sony India today launched the second-generation Alpha™ 1 II, a new flagship full-frame mirrorless interchangeable lens camera powered by Sony's latest AI processing unit. The camera features an approximate effective 50.1 MP (megapixel) resolution sensor, up to 30 fps (frames-per-second) blackout-free continuous shooting with AF/AE tracking(i), an anti-distortion shutter, and improved image clarity at mid-to-high sensitivities. The AI processing unit brings advanced AI-based subject recognition performance and features including a new "Auto" mode which can detect a wide variety of subjects. In addition, the Alpha 1 II also inherits innovations from the Alpha 9 III, including Pre-Capture of up to one secon([ii), and an improved ergonomic design. The camera maintains a lightweight form factor of approximately 743 grams (1 lb, 7.3 oz)(iii) for usability in a variety of professional scenarios.

Mukesh Srivastava, Head of Imaging Business, Sony India said, "The Alpha 1 II is a reflection of Sony's leadership in the professional domain of digital imaging category. By combining high resolution, exceptional speed, advanced AI-powered subject recognition and seamless workflow enhancements, this flagship model sets a new industry standard. It is purpose-built to offer professionals the creative freedom and reliability demanded by modern visual storytelling."

1. 50.1 MP (approx., effective) Exmor RS™ stacked CMOS sensor and powerful BIONZ XR™ image processing engine

The Alpha 1 II produces high-resolution images with a wide dynamic range through the combination of the full-frame Exmor RS® stacked CMOS sensor with approx. 50.1 effective MP resolution and the latest BIONZ XR® image processing engine. The camera delivers high-resolution images even in APS-C crop mode, capturing approximately 21 effective MP.

2. State-of-the-art AI processing unit achieves Real-time Recognition AF for both stills and movies

In addition, Real-time Recognition AF has been added to the latest Alpha 1 II with the addition of the AI processing unit. This technology maintains focus on subjects, including a human pose estimation that instantly recognises a person's head and torso, as well as accurately tracks animals, birds, insects, and vehicles. The Alpha 1 II introduces the latest evolution to Real-time Recognition AF with a newly added "Auto" feature that allows the camera to automatically recognise the subject target without specifying a subject mode(iv).

3. Advanced Real-time Tracking with 30fps with Pre-Capture and Continuous Shooting Speed boost functions

The camera offers blackout-free high-speed continuous shooting with AF/AE tracking at up to 30 frames per second(v), which can track complex movements with AF/AE calculations at up to 120 times per second(vi). The camera also includes the highly requested Pre-Capture function, which allows images to be captured up-to one second before the shutter button is pressed(vii), and the Continuous Shooting Speed Boost that can temporarily change the burst shooting speed.

4. 8K 30p and 4K 120p movie recording for impressive realism

4K (3840 x 2160) movies can be cropped and edited from 8K source footage with overwhelming resolution from 8.6K oversampling. 8K 4:2:2 10-bit XAVC HS recording with optional Full HD proxy is available, as are 4K recording in XAVC HS, S, or S-I formats in full-frame, or Super 35 mm oversampled from 5.8K with full pixel readout and no pixel binning. XAVC S-I allows recording at up to 600 Mbps for outstanding image quality.

5. Image stabilization with up to 8.5-step central and 7.0-step peripheral compensation

To support the need for high-performing speed required by many professionals, the Alpha 1 II features an anti-distortion shutter that enables shooting with reduced distortion. The low noise performance at mid- to high-sensitivity, which is highly requested by professional photographers, has also been improved through tuning, allowing you to capture images with less noise and clear backgrounds even in indoor sports where a high shutter speed is required. Additionally, the Alpha 1 II has impressive improved optical image stabilization of up to 8.5 stops (center) and 7.0 stops (periphery)(viii) when shooting still images, as well as a newly supported Dynamic active Mode for video shooting(ix).

6. Comfortable operability and highly responsive workflow with ergonomic grip and buttons

The camera features a 3.2-type LCD monitor with a highly requested 4-axis multi-angle that can be freely adjusted to any angle. This second-generation camera body has improved ergonomics compared to the original Alpha 1, including thoughtful design updates to the grip, position of the shutter button, and evolved custom buttons. The Alpha 1 II includes a new deep-type padded eyepiece cup (model FDA-EP21) accessory for additional viewing support. A standard eyepiece comes attached to the camera by default but can be swapped with the deep pad option based on the user's preference.

7. Supplied charger charges two NP-FZ100 batteries in 155 minutes

For additional battery support, the Alpha 1 II comes with the BC-ZD1 Dual-Battery Charger that rapidly and stably charges two Z batteries (model NP-FZ100) simultaneously in 155 minutes to full charge(x). In addition, the VG-C5(xi) compatible vertical grip offers additional ergonomic support with additional battery performance for extending shooting needs.

For professionals seeking a quick, real-time image transfer solution, the Alpha 1 II supports 2.5GBASE-T via wired LAN. This high level of connectivity dramatically improves workflows from data transfer to content creation and distribution, increasing the work efficiency of professionals. Additionally, captured data can be automatically transferred to Adobe Lightroom™ or Google Drive™ via Sony's cloud storage service, Creators' Cloud(xii). This makes editing work after shooting even more convenient.

8. Alpha series offers environmentally conscious packaging

To prioritise sustainability, this model's packaging is entirely free of plastic, marking the first Alpha series camera (excluding ZV-series) to use Sony's Original Blended Material - a unique mix of bamboo, sugarcane, and recycled paper(xiii).

Pricing and Availability

The Alpha™ 1 II Full-Frame camera is now available across all Sony Center, Alpha Flagship stores, major electronic stores, www.ShopatSC.com and other e-commerce portal in India.

In an effort to build a robust Alpha community with a strong network of amateur and professional photographers on one platform, a special initiative has been undertaken by Sony India where users can now avail several benefits by simply registering their Alpha cameras, lenses and accessories on the Alpha Community. Some of the benefits of registration include an extended warranty of 3 years (2-year standard warranty + 1 Year extended warranty) and free exclusive workshops by Sony experts and Artisans. Customers can also avail attractive discounts on photo tours (50% discount on photo tours for their first trip and 25% discount for the consecutive trips) and a chance to participate in photography/videography contests to win exciting prizes like cameras, lens and professional camcorders and a lot more. The platform will be a one-stop destination to get all latest updates, firmware updates, free service camps, workshops and new launches for Sony Alpha. For more information, visit Alpha Community.

Explore the new Sony Alpha Community App. We invite you to download, experience, and share feedback on the app.

- Register your Sony products with ease

- Join expert-led Alpha Classroom sessions

- Stay informed about upcoming workshops near you

Download Now:

Android: shorturl.at/2xvWn

iOS: apple.co/43EydLs

Alpha Classroom: Alpha Classroom is a series of tutorials where experts will take you through the nuances of photography & Videography, advise you on the right gear and help you explore your creative potential to reach its fullest expression. Come, learn with us and together, we will conquer the world of your dreams. alphacommunity.in/alpha-classroom/courses

Ask an Expert: Ask an Expert is a one-stop platform to get all your questions related to cameras, lenses, gear and more answered by a Sony Alpha Expert. It's easy, convenient and absolutely free! Yup! You heard it right. Choose your slot and book an appointment with an expert today! alphacommunity.in/ask-an-expert

Sony India Private Limited (Sony India), a private limited company with its ultimate holding company as Sony Group Corporation, Japan, has established itself as a premium brand in various product categories including television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio, and professional solutions. The company places a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and maintains high standards in sales and services. Sony also prioritizes environmental sustainability, aiming to achieve a zero environmental footprint throughout the lifecycle of its products and business activities to contribute to a healthier and enriched life for all of humanity and future generations.

(i) When using electronic shutter. Sony test conditions. Maximum continuous frame rate may be lower in some shooting conditions. Continuous shooting speed may vary depending on the lens used in AF-C focus modes. Visit Sony's support web page for lens compatibility information.

(ii) Maximum pre-capture time may be less in some situations. High continuous shooting speeds can cause an increase in camera temperature. Pre-capture may be limited to protect the device in high ambient temperature conditions.

(iii) Including a battery and standard media card.

(iv) When Auto is selected the camera will normally recognise the subject type automatically, but the wrong type may be selected in some situations. In such cases manually selecting the intended subject type may solve the problem.

(v) When using electronic shutter. Sony test conditions. Maximum continuous frame rate may be lower in some shooting conditions. Continuous shooting speed may vary depending on the lens used in AF-C focus modes. Visit Sony's support web page for lens compatibility information.

(vi) At shutter speeds of 1/125 sec. or higher. May be less depending on shooting conditions and the lens used.

(vii) Maximum pre-capture time may be less in some situations. High continuous shooting speeds can cause an increase in camera temperature. Pre-capture may be limited to protect the device in high ambient temperature conditions.

(viii) CIPA 2024 standards. Pitch/Yaw/Roll compensation. FE 50mm F1.2 GM lens. Long exposure NR off.

(ix) Dynamic Active Mode is not available when shooting in 8K or at frame rates of 120 fps or higher.

(x) Simultaneous two-battery charging requires a USB PD (30 W min.) compatible power and cable (3 A min.) The CHARGE lamp will turn off when battery charge level exceeds 90% (operational charge). Continue charging for another 30 minutes to achieve a full charge. Actual performance varies based on settings, environmental conditions, and usage.

(xi) The VG-C5 vertical grip is sold separately.

(xi) Priory settings in the Creators' Cloud mobile application "Creators' App" or "Creators' Cloud Web" is necessary. Creators' Cloud may not be available in all regions.

(xii) Not including materials used in coatings and adhesives

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor