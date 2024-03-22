Sony Launches New SRS-XV500 Portable Party Speaker with a Powerful Party Sound and 25 Hours' Battery Backup Especially Tuned for India

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 22: Sony India today announced the launch of the new SRS-XV500, a speaker to help people party louder for longer, anywhere. This speaker packs powerful sound, built-in lighting and a long-lasting battery, you can even plug in a karaoke mic and sing the night away. With the SRS-XV500, you have everything you need to entertain your friends and family.

Elevate your party experience with high quality sound and powerful bass with the SRS-XV500

Experience great music on the SRS-XV500 thanks to its two X-Balanced Speaker Units which deliver strong, powerful bass with minimal distortion as well as two tweeters that provide clear vocals and an expanded sound field. The non-circular diaphragm not only maximizes the area of speaker diaphragm, but it also increases sound pressure for deeper and punchier bass, less distortion and greater vocal clarity. For a richer, clearer, and more rewarding listening experience. Plus, the SRS-XV500 adapts to any environment due its flexibility of being positioned either vertical or horizontal.

25 hours long-lasting battery and portable design delivering the power to party anywhere

The SRS-XV500 is a speaker that will never let you down due to its long battery life. After being fully charged, the SRS-XV500 will offer up to 25 hours of playback. Plus, quick charging of 10 minutes lasts for up to 2.5 hours of playing time. With the Battery Care Function, you never have to worry about overcharging your speaker, making it more dependable for longer.

Sing in your style with karaoke and guitar input along with echo and key control on the rear panel

The fun does not stop there as you can belt out your favourite songs with the karaoke functionality. To sing your favourite song, simply plug in a karaoke mic and press play. A second input means you can duet with a friend on a second mic or even plug in a guitar to ramp things up even further. Both inputs have individual mixing. The Echo and Key Control on the rear panel of the unit let you adjust sound to your preference.

Customize and light up the party with ambient lighting feature

In addition to delivering musically, the SRS-XV500 also helps to create a party atmosphere thanks to its ambient light feature. Whether you want to use the speaker for daily use or for party use, you can customise the illumination by the Fiestable mobile app.

With newly added UI on rear panel command the party

Take control of your modes, settings, and lighting with the easy-to-use touch panel. It is intuitive and conveniently illuminated, so you can command the party even in a dark environment.

SRS-XV500 offers USB connectivity to play and charge smartphones

Plug in and play music with USB connectivity additionally you can use SRS-XV500 to charge your up your other devices like smartphones.

With IPX4 Rating splash proof) in SRS-XV500, the party never stops

The SRS-XV500 has an IPX4 water resistant rating, so you can use it outside with confidence, even if a few raindrops fall. The SRS-XV500 was built with portability in mind. The built in handle makes for easy transportation of the speaker.

Enjoy Remote Control with Sony|Music Center and Fiestable apps from the App Store or Google Play

The new SRS-XV500 is compatible with both Sony | Music Center and Fiestable apps. With Sony | Music Center, you can select playlists, change lighting patterns and sound modes all from the dance floor. Fiestable allows you to access fun features to help create the ultimate party atmosphere, such as making a playlist, karaoke functions including Voice Changer and Echo, plus DJ control to add sound effects.

New Environment friendly design

These products are designed not only to offer outstanding sound quality, but also to be kind to the environment. Recycled plastic originally developed for Sony is partially used for the body of the SRS-XV500. This reflects how Sony strives to reduce the environmental impact of our products.

Pricing and Availability

The SRS-XV500 party speaker will be available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), the www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores, and other e-commerce websites.

