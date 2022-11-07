Sony Semiconductor Solutions announces LYTIA, a new image sensor product brand for mobile devices

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (SSS) announced today the introduction of LYTIA - a new product brand for the image sensors that SSS makes for mobile devices. With LYTIA brand image sensors, SSS aims to build on its history of contributing to smartphone photography and videography culture by giving even more people access to creative imaging experiences "beyond imagination".

SSS has been providing the world with image sensors for mobile devices since 2003. These image sensors serves as the "eyes" of smartphones and other mobile devices. SSS currently holds the number-one sales value market share for these sensors. SSS's image sensors deliver high quality and are packed with advanced technology to enable users to enjoy high-quality photography and videography in many smartphones. SSS has won support from many customers including smartphone manufacturers, and, by extension, has benefited smartphone users throughout the world. The particular contributions of SSS's image sensors to smartphone photography and videography experiences, however, are not yet widely known.

To address this, SSS has decided to introduce the LYTIA brand to convey the worldview and value that its mobile image sensors provide to the world. The brand will make it easy for people to understand these benefits and position SSS's image sensors as the product of choice for smartphone users around the world.

LYTIA is a product brand for image sensors made for mobile devices. These products are planned, manufactured and sold by SSS. While continuing to work closely with smartphone manufacturers, SSS will make the most of the LYTIA brand to communicate the value and benefit of its image sensors to smartphone users worldwide. * SSS research. 2021 results.

LYTIA is a brand of image sensors for mobile devices developed by SSS with the aim of delivering a creative experience "beyond imagination". LYTIA image sensors are designed to enable smartphone users to express and share emotions more freely. They deliver high-quality photography and videography powered by a diverse array of leading-edge technologies. LYTIA image sensors continue to create a future where everyone can enjoy a life full of creativity.

Origin of brand logo and brand name

The brand name "LYTIA" was created using the letters in the word Lyra (as in the constellation of the same name) and the word light. The name evokes the sensor's ability to capture the scene before it as it really is.

LYTIA brand website: * LYTIA and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Group Corporation..

Since its establishment in 1994, Sony India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation in Japan, has positioned itself as a premium brand across product categories such as television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio and professional solutions. Sony India is committed to offer utmost customer satisfaction by providing unparalleled standards of sales and services.

Website: .

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor