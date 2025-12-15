Sony Unveils FE 100mm F2.8 Macro GM OSS: First Medium Telephoto Macro Lens in the G Master™ Series

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 15: Sony India today announced the launch of the new FE 100mm F2.8 Macro GM OSS, the first medium telephoto macro lens in its G Master™ series. Designed for a™ (Alpha™) E-mount cameras, the lens offers 1.4x magnification, advanced image stabilization, and enhanced handling, delivering exceptional precision and creative versatility for photographers and videographers alike.

Beyond Life Size

The FE 100mm F2.8 Macro GM OSS delivers an impressive maximum magnification of 1.4x, allowing users to capture flowers, small objects, and other close-up subjects with striking clarityrevealing fine textures and intricate details often invisible to the naked eye. When paired with an optional teleconverter(i) (sold separately), the lens achieves up to 2.8x magnification(ii), enabling exceptional close-up photography from a comfortable working distanceperfect for shooting delicate subjects or minimizing unwanted reflections.

State-of-the-art Hardware Design

The optical design effectively positions elements including two XA (extreme aspherical) lenses and two ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass elements to achieve high-resolution performance from the center to the periphery of the image, reducing chromatic and other aberrations. To allow precise and intuitive focus adjustments for a variety of macro photography scenes, the lens offers three focus-dedicated features: a "Full-time DMF switch" enables instant MF (manual focus) by rotating the focus ring, even in AF (autofocus) mode; the "Focus Mode switch" allows instant switching between AF and MF; the "Sliding Focus Ring" enables FULL MF mode, linked to the distance and magnification scales. The four unique XD (extreme dynamic) linear motors that enable high-speed, high-precision and quiet lens drive, make autofocus (AF) performance up to approximately 1.9 times faster(iii) than previous models. A dedicated aperture ring offers quick, direct control over aperture settings.

Exquisite Image Quality

The 11-blade circular aperture delivers stunning, rounded bokeh, while finely tuned spherical aberration provides a perfect balance between sharp resolution and smooth background blurproducing the signature creamy bokeh synonymous with Sony's G Master series. Sony's advanced Nano AR Coating II evenly coats the lens surface, minimizing flare and ghosting for crystal-clear images, even when shooting against strong light sources. Additionally, a built-in optical image stabilization systemspecifically optimized for macro photographycompensates for multiple types of camera shake, including shift (vertical and horizontal), angular, and front/back movements, enabling sharp, stable handheld captures.

Price and Availability

The FE 100mm F2.8 Macro GM OSS lens is now available across all Sony Authorised Retail Outlets, Sony Camera Lounge, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony Center, www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and ecommerce websites (Amazon and Flipkart) in India.

(i) Compatible with the 1.4X Teleconverter SEL14TC and 2X Teleconverter SEL20TC.

(ii) When the 2X Teleconverter "SEL20TC" is attached.

(iii) Sony measurement conditions. Compared to the FE 90mm F2.8 MACRO G OSS SEL90M28G lens for the a E-mount digital single-lens camera.

In an effort to build a robust Alpha community with a strong network of amateur and professional photographers on one platform, a special initiative has been undertaken by Sony India where users can now avail several benefits by simply registering their Alpha cameras, lenses and accessories on the Alpha Community. Some of the benefits of registration include an extended warranty of 3 years (2-year standard warranty + 1 Year extended warranty) and free exclusive workshops by Sony experts and Artisans. Customers can also avail attractive discounts on photo tours (50% discount on photo tours for their first trip and 25% discount for the consecutive trips) and a chance to participate in photography/videography contests to win exciting prizes like cameras, lens and professional camcorders and a lot more. The platform will be a one-stop destination to get all latest updates, firmware updates, free service camps, workshops and new launches for Sony Alpha.

Explore the new Sony Alpha Community App. We invite you to download, experience, and share feedback on the app.

* Register your Sony products with ease

* Join expert-led Alpha Classroom sessions

* Stay informed about upcoming workshops near you

Download Now:

Android: shorturl.at/2xvWn

iOS: apple.co/43EydLs

Alpha Classroom: Alpha Classroom is a series of tutorials where experts will take you through the nuances of photography & Videography, advise you on the right gear and help you explore your creative potential to reach its fullest expression. Come, learn with us and together, we will conquer the world of your dreams. alphacommunity.in/alpha-classroom/courses/

Ask an Expert: Ask an Expert is a one-stop platform to get all your questions related to cameras, lenses, gear and more answered by a Sony Alpha Expert. It's easy, convenient and absolutely free! Yup! You heard it right. Choose your slot and book an appointment with an expert today! alphacommunity.in/ask-an-expert/.



