Sovereign Gold Bonds are now available on Bajaj Markets

Sovereign Gold Bonds (also known as SGBs) are now available on Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Customers can now purchase Sovereign Gold Bonds digitally, through the Bajaj Markets' app or website. SGBs are government securities that are denominated in grams of gold and enable individuals to invest in gold without facing the hassle of purchasing and storing physical gold. The availability of these gold bonds on the Bajaj Markets platform coincides with RBI's latest 2022-23 Series IV tranche starting from March 6, 2023 to March 10, 2023. Bajaj Markets makes it easy for one to invest in SGBs with a fully digital, 3-step investment process. Those investing online also benefit from a discount of Rs 50 per gram. Investing in a sovereign gold bond is now easier than ever, with Bajaj Markets. Get started right away with any of these options:

Website: https://rb.gy/rwaxrc App: bit.ly/3IEU6j2

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor