Special Serenades for Valentine's week with GiftstoIndia24x7

February is known as the month of love, and 14th of February is an important day to honor the love of life. Valentine's day is all about celebrating one's love wholeheartedly. It is a momentous day that requires a lot of planning. To shower loved ones with affection, express feelings by sending them gifts if there is distance. So do not lose out on any opportunity to celebrate the most special person in life. Send gifts, or make plans for Valentine's on this special day and create some beautiful memories that will be etched forever.

With websites like GiftstoIndia24x7, make plans for the whole Valentine's week. Valentine's week begins on the 7th of February with Rose Day, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day, and ends on the 14th of February with Valentine's Day. Send enthralling gifts on each of the days of the week to celebrate their place in their life. Send gifts to India from USA to make their partner feel loved in the most special way.

Serenades originate in the Latin word "serenare" which means "to make calm". During the Renaissance and the Middle age period, serenades were songs performed by lovers to showcase their feelings for their beloved. In the Classical Music period, a serenade was a piece of music performed with several instruments. Although in today's times, GiftstoIndia24x7 gives a chance to express the innermost feelings to the beloved in the most amiable way. The concept of Serenades is introduced by them which means sending gifts consecutively. It's a gesture of love and it is an especially curated thought for the ones who stay at a distance. Choose to send gifts to Chennai and other cities in India and make their day memorable even from a distance.

GiftstoIndia24x7 is an online gifting portal that has made it easy to send gifts to the ones living in faraway places. Besides having an exclusive range of gifts, they cater to all requirements of the customers for ages. Making a partner feel special takes a lot of effort. Always plan beforehand to ensure they receive a good surprise on a primary day.

Amit Desai, the CEO of GiftstoIndia24x7 says, "The idea of serenades has been introduced to express your love for your partner. It becomes special when you send gifts on consecutive days throughout the week." The website has a huge range of gifts, including flowers, cakes, chocolates, and exclusive gift hampers specially curated for Valentine's Day. There are also special personalized gift ideas that add up to the beauty of the occasion. The 24x7 customer service of the gifting portal takes care of all delivery-related queries. They make sure that the gifts are delivered in India right on time. GiftstoIndia24x7 makes sure that distance does not dampen the spirit of Valentine's Day and enables the customers to celebrate the occasion with a difference.

