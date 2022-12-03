Speedforce signs MOU with LiquiLoans for easy loans for servicing and repairing

New Delhi, December 03: Speedforce, India’s first International and No.1 multi-brand two-wheeler servicing firm, signed an MOU with Liquiloans, one of the top loan providers, with simple and digital documentation in a flash.

Both firms have had a strong presence in the market in the past. Liquiloans uses technology to match borrowers and lenders, eliminating the margin charged by traditional banks and NBFCs in the process, making borrowing cheaper and investing a more lucrative opportunity than traditional investment avenues, whereas Speedforce came up with an innovative idea of taking care of all the needs and services of two-wheeler owners under one roof.

Speedforce, being a company with 260+ franchises around 190 cities, has created a brand name in more than 3 countries. It focuses on organizing the unorganized sector through the development of entrepreneurs who, in turn, are creating multiple employment opportunities, thereby contributing to the economy and youth of our country.

Liquiloans offers loans with excellent interest rates starting at 10.99% and payback terms ranging from 3 months to 3 years. LiquiLoans gives you the choice of not only getting a personal loan but also investing in a personal loan plan to maximize your savings. Liquiloans is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides up to 2x returns on fixed-income products such as fixed deposits and debt mutual funds. It also has a one-of-a-kind feature called ‘Liquidity Lock-in,’ which allows you to lock in your investment for 3 to 6 months, ensuring that you get excellent returns even if the market fluctuates. The Financial Freedom Fraternity, in collaboration with the Economic Times, has named LiquiLoans the most favoured P2P platform for the year 2022. Investing in LiquiMoney is an excellent approach to increasing the value of your money. With their one-of-a-kind approach, 100% of investors profited without any financial loss or suggested returns. That means you can rest easy at night knowing your money is safe and increasing.

Speedforce aims to maintain standard quality and give services at a fair rate to its valued consumers. Speedforce focuses on organizing the unorganized sector through the development of entrepreneurs who, in turn, are creating multiple employment opportunities, thereby contributing to the economy and youth of our country. Speedforce has been providing enormous business opportunities to talented youth. Speedforce” is a one-stop solution to all challenges & difficulties, recognizing the vast potential and customer service demand. It was founded in 2011 by three partners, Mr. Dipen Barai, Mr. Kapilbhidi, and Mr. Ashok M. Shah, with vastly experienced, diverse expertise in the automobile industry. Currently, Speedforce’s footprints are in India, Nepal, and Bangladesh, whereas Liquiloans offer its customers simple access to loans. Together they would be able to deliver their respective services to every client, broadening their reach to the masses.

