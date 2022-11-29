Sports Ninja emerges as one-stop portal for sports fans

The news website shares all important and interesting news and views from a variety of sports such as cricket, football, hockey, badminton, chess, etc.

November 29: With its best collection of news, views, and current events from the world of sports, Sports Ninja has emerged as the one-stop website for sports fans.

With services such as the latest breaking news, news aggregation, news articles, and news publication from sports, Sports Ninja endeavours to keep sports fans and followers informed and updated about the ever-interesting and gripping happenings from cricket, football, hockey, badminton, tennis, chess, motorsport, and other popular sports.

“There has been a spurt in the number of sporting events in India and globally. Not just cricket or football, even traditional sports like kabaddi have developed a strong fan following in recent years due to various sporting leagues. There are websites giving updates about cricket or another sport, but there is not a single website where one can find interesting news and updates from all popular sports. The launch of the Sports Ninja portal is an attempt to bridge the gap and change the way fans consume their daily dose of sports news. Sports Ninja is also our way of portraying and sharing with the readers our intense passion for sports,” said Jacob Miller, Director of Sports Ninja.

Sports Ninja believes that sports have the potential to unite the country in a single thread of strength and respect. It is committed to maintaining a free flow of sports updates and information to all the sports fans who track sports and their favourite sportspersons and aims to emerge as the sports voice of India.

Sports Ninja offers services such as the best collection of sports news, sports news articles, daily sports news, live score updates, sports newsletter subscription, and more. It also covers awards for cricket, football, tennis, and other sports, as well as national and international sports and competitions.

Sports Ninja has strong editorial filters to ensure that news stories and articles are reliable. Its news stories are to the point and written in an easy to understand and simple language. The website ensures all important news updates are right at one’s fingertips. It also offers live and free sports news updates making it easier for fans to follow the games and matches of their choice.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor