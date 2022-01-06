Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP): More than two-decade-long legacy in building global MBA professionals

One of the leading and most promising private universities of the nation, Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) has opened the doors to the new academic year for the MBA batch of 2022-24.

The reputed institutes under the university are currently accepting admission applications through its admission portal for a plethora of professional MBA programs.

Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) is unarguably one of the most prestigious universities of the nation, well known for its professional and research programs offered in the Management, Technology, and Business Administration domain. Within a span of two decades, the university has been incredibly successful in setting and modifying the professional standards in which the MBA programs have been offered in business schools with more than 20000 plus alumni.

The university offers students with multiple specialisations in MBA like Marketing, Finance, Telecom, Technology Management, International Business, Digital & Business Transformation, PM&HRD (Personnel Management and Human Resource Development), Business Analytics, Emerging Technologies and Operations and Supply Chain Management.

Four different business schools exercise under the authority and guidance of Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) namely -

a) Balaji Institute of Modern Management (BIMM),

b) Balaji Institute of Telecom and Management (BITM),

c) Balaji Institute of International Business (BIIB), and

d) Balaji Institute of Management and Human Resource Development (BIMHRD).

Focusing more on the enhancement of the skills on industry-demand and out-of-the-box training and learning are indeed some of the most striking features of the university. They believe in offering the students industrial exposure right from the first day to provide them with an in-depth vision.

1. The top-5 soft skills that Indian b-school campus recruiters are looking for are problem-solving abilities, teamwork and collaboration, interpersonal communication, leadership, and adaptability.

2. The top-5 soft skills that MBA students are deficient in, as per campus recruiters, include adaptability, curiosity and general awareness, self-awareness, active listening, and critical observation.

3. The top-5 hard skills that India b-school campus recruiters would like MBA students to possess include people management, quantitative skills, data science and analytics, specialized marketing, and supply chain management

Frequent interactive sessions with corporates and guest lectures, followed by industrial visits to leading manufacturing and service providers of different domains that too at a global level are some of the most appealing academic practices one gets by becoming a part of this prestigious university.

As quoted by Late Professor Dr. (Col) A Balasubramanian, Founder President & Chancellor, Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP), 'We believe in making sufficient changes and modifying our offerings from time to time with the fast-changing business environment to provide our students with the best educational experience. Our training is not just for Campus Placements but we are looking for 30-40 yrs of successful corporate life for our students".

All the four business schools under Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) have an impressive academic track to share along with a stellar placement record. These business schools have steadily maintained a 100% placement record, ever since their inception. As per Bala sir, the placement is the end result of good training.

Latest Ranking in 2021 of the Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) - BIMM, BIMHRD, BITM and BIIB

One of the top 11 B-Schools in India by the TOI B-School Survey, 2021.

One of the top 6 Private B- schools in India by TOI B-School Survey, 2021.

One of the top 3 B-Schools in Maharashtra by TOI B-School Survey, 2021.

Amongst top 2 B-Schools in Pune by TOI B-School Survey, 2021

The same level of expertise is displayed for the Undergraduate programs too, where the university specialises in offering a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Arts. Moreover, the university is fully equipped with abundant resources to assist and guide the researchers in securing their Ph.D.

This expertise has grabbed the attention of leading global level recruiters repeatedly, which ensured the most deserving placement opportunities for the students. Top recruiters like Google, Amazon, Infosys, Deloitte, Tata Technologies, Johnson and Johnson, Hyundai, HDFC, and a lot more recruit candidates on an annual basis with attractive packages.

Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) is among one of the premium private universities of the nation where academic structure and professionalism are taken into consideration. With a remarkable legacy of two decades, the university is expected to grow and expand further and more importantly, play a major role in enhancing the domain.

