Srinath Batni Joins the Board of KPIT as an Independent Director

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 7: KPIT Technologies (NSE: KPITTECH BSE: 542651), an independent software integration partner to the automotive and mobility ecosystem for making software-defined vehicles a reality, announced the appointment of Srinath Batni as an independent Director.

Srinath Batni, a seasoned industry leader with wide-ranging leadership experiences in technology innovation, software program management and nurturing deep client relationships, will bring insights into scaling and sustaining technology leadership and excellence. Batni also brings with him the experience of being part of the journey which redefined the standards of corporate governance in India.

Commenting on the appointment, Ravi Pandit, Chairman of KPIT, said, "KPIT is at the cutting edge of software technology and leadership for Automotive and Mobility Ecosystem. We are excited about our journey towards technology innovation, scaling the power of software integration, and creating a transformation impact by leveraging many of our solutions. We are honoured to have Mr Srinath Batni join our board with his experience and insights."

Expressing his excitement about joining KPIT Technologies. Srinath Batni remarked, "It is a great honour to be part of KPIT Technologies, an organisation charting a unique and transformational trajectory in mobility tech. I remain eager to leverage my know-how to solidify the organization's success streak further. I look forward to being part of the great team leading an exciting journey at KPIT."

Read the complete profile of Srinath Batni - https://www.kpit.com/boardofdirectors/mr-srinath-batni/

