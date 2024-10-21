Srirangam Homestay: A Harmonious Blend of Art, Culture, and Comfort in Shantiniketan

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 21: Nestled within the buffer zone of Shantiniketan, a UNESCO World Heritage site, Srirangam Homestay is an art-filled retreat that offers a unique blend of traditional aesthetics, modern comfort, and cultural richness. Created as an homage to Shantiniketan's legacy as a hub of humanism, arts, and learning, Srirangam draws inspiration from Rabindranath Tagore's vision of a harmonious world, echoing the spirit of Vishwabharati University.

Srirangam was conceptualized by Shumon Sengupta, an international humanitarian and development professional, and his wife, Ananya Banerjee Sengupta, a self-taught artist. Their shared love for art, culture, and travel has shaped this homestay into a tranquil, welcoming space for guests from all walks of life. Srirangam also embodies the legacy of Shumon's paternal grandparents, who settled in Shantiniketan in the early 1950s and were deeply involved with the Vishwabharati community.

Aesthetic and Architectural Harmony

Srirangam's distinctive South Indian architectural influence, combined with elements inspired by Tagore's Shantiniketan, makes it a visually captivating space. Architect Gopa Sen, who was involved in the restoration of heritage sites, designed the villa, while builder Sabyasachi Roy brought this vision to life.

The exposed brickwork, crafted using the "rattrap" modular masonry bond, is a nod to the sustainable architectural practices championed by Laurie Baker. Hand-carved stone pillars from Tamil Nadu line the verandas, evoking the colonnaded corridors of medieval South Indian temples. A peaceful water lily pool and an amphitheatre, reminiscent of traditional step wells, create an aura of serenity at the rear of the property.

Inside, Srirangam's interiors feature traditional Athangudi cement tiles, best experienced barefoot. The main living area houses a striking acrylic painting of a Kathakali actor, evoking memories of nightlong performances in Kerala temples. Every element of the house, including the Alpana-patterned iron handrails, reflects a deep connection with both South Indian and Shantiniketan aesthetics.

Comfortable and Thoughtful Accommodations

Srirangam offers five well-appointed ensuite bedroomsAadi, Ananta, Adwaita, Anagha, and Adityaspread across the first and mezzanine floors. A sixth room, Aananda, located on the ground floor, is reserved for the host family but can be made available for elderly guests or those with mobility issues. The rooms vary in size, with Anagha and Aditya being the largest, offering spacious, comfortable accommodations.

Each room is designed with a blend of comfort and artistic flair. King-sized beds (except for Adwaita, which features twin beds), reading tables, wardrobes, and curated artworks create a cozy yet refined atmosphere. Bay windows in each room provide stunning views of the surrounding landscape, with vistas of Vishwabharati University grounds, the wooded Srajani Shilpagram complex, and more.

The ensuite bathrooms, while compact, are sleek and modern, featuring Jaquar fittings, rain showers, and organic bathroom amenities. Srirangam follows a minimal plastic waste policy and provides easy-to-wash Indian handloom towels, reinforcing the homestay's commitment to sustainability.

Culinary Experiences

Guests at Srirangam are treated to a delightful breakfast, with both Indian and English options included in the room tariff. Breakfast is served in the common dining area on the first floor, where guests can also enjoy lounging in comfortable zones. A tea and coffee counter, with a selection of teas and biodegradable utensils, is available for guests to use at any time.

For those wishing to experience local cuisine, guests can pre-order meals and snacks with 'Kittu's Flavoir' - the in house dining service, a day in advance. Additionally, Shantiniketan offers a variety of excellent cafes and eateries that the hosts are happy to recommend.

Art, Culture, and Community Engagement

Srirangam is more than just a place to stayit's a cultural hub. The 1,400-square-foot basement houses the Srinidhi Art Gallery, a well-lit, air-conditioned space where cultural events are held. The gallery is periodically made available to young, aspiring artists from Shantiniketan, as part of the homestay's contribution to the local community.

Guests are also encouraged to explore the cultural and historical richness of Shantiniketan, and the hosts are happy to help organize local tours. From visiting the Vishwabharati University to exploring local handicraft markets, Srirangam offers curated experiences that immerse guests in the essence of Shantiniketan.

Mindful and Ecological Living

Srirangam's philosophy centers on mindfulness, ecological sensitivity, and responsible living. Rather than offering opulent luxury, the homestay emphasizes comfort, moderation, and sustainability. The property is designed to minimize its carbon footprint, with features such as sound-insulated windows, organic bathroom products, and a commitment to reducing plastic waste.

Guests are encouraged to embrace the tranquility of their surroundings, whether by reflecting on Tagore's poetry inscribed on the walls or by enjoying the quietude provided by Srirangam's architectural design. The homestay is a perfect retreat for those looking to unwind, nourish their body and soul, and experience the artistic and cultural beauty of Shantiniketan.

Pricing and Booking Information

Srirangam offers its rooms at competitive rates. All rooms are priced at INR 5,000 per night. Aananda, the family bedroom on the ground floor, is available under special circumstances for INR 5,500 per night. Tariffs include breakfast for two guests, and triple occupancy options are available in select rooms for an additional charge.

Getting to Srirangam

Shantiniketan is well-connected by rail, road, and air. The nearest railway station is Bolpur, just 4.5 km from Srirangam, with regular train connections from Kolkata. By road, Shantiniketan is approximately 165 km from Kolkata, a drive of just over four hours. The nearest airport is Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport in Durgapur, about 70 km away, with regular flights from major cities.

Srirangam Homestay is a thoughtfully designed retreat that balances cultural heritage with modern comforts. With its artistic influences, mindful living philosophy, and commitment to community engagement, Srirangam offers a truly enriching experience for guests looking to immerse themselves in the beauty and serenity of Shantiniketan. Whether you're seeking relaxation, cultural exploration, or a deeper connection to Tagore's legacy, Srirangam promises an unforgettable stay.

