ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (India) Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Maharashtra Government for Investment of Up to INR 5,000 Crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28: ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (India) (STT GDC India), a leading co-location data centre services provider in India, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra, to develop world-class data centre campuses in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune. With an established presence across 10 major Indian cities including Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Noida, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Jaipur and Ahmedabad, this expansion further solidifies its pan-India footprint.

The signing ceremony took place in Mumbai, graced by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, senior state officials, and leadership teams from STT GDC in attendance.

Under the MoU, STT GDC India will invest up to an additional INR 5,000 crore (S$735 million) to expand its major data centre parks in Mumbai and Pune. This includes the development of a new, large-scale campus in Palava, spanning over 27 acres and purpose-built for AI and high-density computing. These investments are expected to create over 500 highly skilled jobs and approximately 2,000 indirect employment opportunities, contributing significantly to the region's economic growth.

"We are honoured to work with the Government of Maharashtra and deepen our presence in this vibrant state," Bruno Lopez, President and Group Chief Executive Officer, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, said. "This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to accelerating digital transformation and positioning Maharashtra as a preferred destination for global technology infrastructure."

Bimal Khandelwal, Chief Executive Officer, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres India, added, "Through our planned investments, we aim to build scalable, sustainable and AI-ready data centre campuses featuring advanced liquid cooling technologies- that will help build a robust digital backbone for hyperscale clients, enterprises and communities in Maharashtra. Our teams remain focused on responsible growth, guided by principles of ESG, safety, ethics and inclusion."

On this occasion, Mr. Devender Fernandes, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Maharashtra said, "STT GDC India's investment marks a major milestone in advancing the State's digital ambitions. This collaboration brings us closer to our vision of establishing Maharashtra as India's digital and innovation powerhouse. The government will extend full support to ensure the timely execution of these projects and foster opportunities for skilled talent and ancillary industries across the State."

STT GDC India's expansion in Maharashtra reflects its ongoing commitment to strengthening India's digital infrastructure. These landmark projects will support next-generation technologies and drive innovation and growth for enterprises and communities in the digital age.

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (India), a leading co-location data centre services provider in India, is a majority-owned subsidiary of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres. The company has been at the forefront of the Indian colocation market for more than two decades with an impeccable record in the design, build and operations of data centres. It currently manages one of the largest white space areas, with more than 400MW of critical IT load spread across 30 facilities including facilities under development, across 10 cities in India. The company has a well-diversified portfolio of customers, including many Fortune 500 companies. Its mission-critical solutions comprise best-in-class offerings, delivering industry-leading quality of services and uptime to its customers.

The company is committed to achieving carbon neutral data centre operations by 2030 and emphasises responsible growth by focusing on ESG, safety, ethics, integrity and inclusion.

