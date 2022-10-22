StackBuffer Technologies Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program Move to the Cloud and Modernise your Work

Gujarat, October 22: StackBuffer Technologies, Enabling Success through Technology, today announced that it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program as a reseller and service partner offering customers the ability to optimise their cloud strategy.

As a Google Cloud partner, StackBuffer Technologies is now able to offer Google Chrome, Google Cloud, and Google Workspace, enabling and supporting customers’ cloud journeys and continued work modernisation.

Key features include:

Advice on selecting the appropriate compute, storage, and managed services cloud offerings that best suit business and technical requirements.

Modernisation of applications utilising the cloud

Work transformation with Google Workspace

Google for Education adoption and training

Device management with Chrome Enterprise Upgrade.

Visit www.stackbuffer.in or Call +918766749695

StackBuffer Technologies (Enabling Success through technology) is an all-in-one solution to your technology challenges with your business. We empower businesses around the globe to gear up their business performance through sound technical advice. Whether you are considering moving to the cloud, transforming your work or digitising your business processes, we have got you covered.

