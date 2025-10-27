Star Fandom Launches Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar AI App, Redefining How Fans Connect with Their Icons

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 27: The Star Fandom LLP team today proudly announced the launch of the Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar Star Fandom App, a pioneering digital experience conceptualized under the visionary leadership of Dr. Samartha Raghava Nagabhushanam, Founder Chairman, and his team, in collaboration with Mrs. Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar. The platform brings together technology, emotion, and entertainment to preserve cinematic legacies and build enduring digital bridges between fans and their beloved stars.

Star Fandom LLP was established to connect sports clubs, celebrities, and public personalities with their fans through an intelligent, interactive digital ecosystem. Unveiled in the presence of the Honourable Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, the newly launched app leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning, and emotion mapping to craft deeply personalized experiences that evolve with every interaction.

Through its intelligent design, the platform channels Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar's charisma, discipline, and positivity transforming a tribute into a living, adaptive digital experience that keeps fans meaningfully connected to the Power Star's enduring spirit.

Dr. Samartha Raghava Nagabhushanam, Founder of Star Fandom, said, "Star Fandom was envisioned to bring fans closer to the emotions and values their stars ignite within them. Puneeth Rajkumar's aura continues to be the heartbeat of this initiative. With the Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar App, we've harnessed AI to make that connection more dynamic and personal. This is just the beginning. The platform will continue to evolve, integrating new technologies to preserve legacies, celebrate creativity, and enable fans to interact with their heroes in ways never before imagined. We see Star Fandom as the blueprint for a new digital era of engagement, where emotion, innovation, and community come together to create living, lasting connections that transcend generations."

The Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar, Star Fandom App, marks a new chapter for the Kannada community across the globe, endeavouring to bring over 70 million fans together under one digital roof and connect Kannadigas across the world through innovative, emotional moments of truth. Speaking at the unveiling, Smt. Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar shared, "Puneeth believed in connecting with people from the heart. This app carried forward that spirit giving fans and families a space to celebrate him, learn from his values, and keep his energy alive in their lives every day."

The Puneeth Star Fandom App features a dynamic suite of experiences designed for every generation:

- Podcasts: For the first time ever, Smt. Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar will share her journey with Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar and the legacy of the Rajkumar family. Hosted by Anushree, the series features friends, colleagues, and collaborators recounting unseen stories and heartfelt memories.

- Chota Appu: A safe, fun, and inspiring space for children filled with stories and rhymes inspired by Appu, encouraging creativity and kindness.

- Puneeth-Inspired Fitness: Guided routines that reflect his discipline, positivity, and strength allowing fans to train like the Power Star.

- Quizes & Puzzles: Interactive challenges celebrating cinema, culture, and the Power Star's life.

- Sandalwood Pulse: A digital hub offering news, releases, and behind-the-scenes stories from Kannada cinema.

- Connect to Connect: A one-of-a-kind digital community where fans, artists, and technicians from across India collaborated, created, and grew together.

- Daily Vibes: Wallpapers, stickers, and personalized content that kept the Power Star's spirit alive every day.

The app has launched globally on Android and iOS. Please download the app:

- Play store: https://lnkd.in/gfjddQ-8

- App store: https://lnkd.in/gEEFnYj5

