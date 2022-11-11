Star Impex Beverages announces the launch of CANCRO

India’s first and only Deuterium depleted drink

Mumbai, 11th November 2022: Star Impex Beverages, a globally known, homegrown brand with a legacy of 35 years, launches CANCRO, a revolutionary product in the field of medical therapy. CANCRO is the only Deuterium Depleted Drink in India, 2nd in Asia and perhaps one of the six brands worldwide to enter the depleted drink segment.

Over the years, medical research has shown that decreasing the level of Deuterium in the tissues and organs is a natural biological process. However, the body’s ability to deplete Deuterium decreases as we get older, sick, and get less exercise or sunlight. The water we typically consume has a higher Deuterium level of 165 ppm, whereas CANCRO water has depleted Deuterium levels below 125 ppm. A lower Deuterium level helps improves immunity, prevents disease, improves mental health, helps treat diabetes, heart disease, thalassemia and cancer, increases energy levels and enhances Athletic performance & injury recovery.

With this in mind, Arsh Mehta conceptualised the brand in 2018 as he noticed a gap and an opportunity in the Beverage space compared to other international brands. His assessment at the time was that no particular Deuterium Depleted water brand was available in the Indian market had practical health benefits and quality, which set him on a journey to introduce India’s first and only Deuterium-depleted drink – a bottle of water with a positive impact on one’s health.

The brand’s main objective is to provide health benefits for its consumers, and they’ve introduced the product with proper R&D before its launch.

Arsh Mehta commented on the launch,” We wanted to create something sustainable for everyday use and contribute to the betterment of the world. So we’ve made CANCRO in 100% recyclable food-grade PET bottles of good quality that encourage recycling. We’ve also made the pricing much more affordable than the other brands available in the international market. Our main aim at CANCRO is to help prevent and treat tumorous diseases, slow down skin ageing processes, and treat other skin issues, for example, psoriasis. The most important part is, consuming Deuterium-depleted drinks helps increase the expected survival time of cancer Patients.”

Along with the R&D department, they’ve incorporated Curcumin extracts & Iodine extracts into the water which provides great health benefits.

CANCRO is available for in a pack of 2 for INR 360 and a pack of 6 for INR 999 on their website, http://www.cancrodrink.com/.

In addition to this you can also purchase the product from platforms Amazon, Flipkart, and Jio Mart, and more.

