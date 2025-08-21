Star Infomatic launches AI-grade Fibershot C-8 — a multi-function OTDR built for high-performance networks and data centres

New Delhi [India], August 21: Star Infomatic Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in telecom testing and measurement, today announced the Fibershot C-8 Multi-Function OTDR, a compact, rugged, and intelligent field instrument designed for the next wave of AI, cloud and mission-critical networks.

As India ramps up data centre capacity, AI workloads, FTTH, and smart infrastructure, reliability at the physical layer has become non-negotiable. The C-8 addresses this by combining fibre OTDR, optical power tools, copper cable testing, SFP uplink validation, PoE power/diagnostics, and CCTV/IP camera checks into one portable device—turning network “assumptions” into evidence.

One device, many applications

Engineers can install, commission, troubleshoot and certify networks without swapping tools or making repeat visits. Highlights include:

·OTDR fault-finding with event analysis — fast localisation of breaks, bends, splices and connectors; long-haul capable ranges for backbone and campus links.

·SFP uplink verification — validate optical modules and uplinks before live traffic.

·Multi-domain testing — fiber + copper + network + camera in a single workflow.

·Instant reporting — generate SOR/PDF/Excel on site for audit and client approval.

·Built-in PoE & camera setup — power, view, and configure IP cameras and other PoE devices without external adapters.

Built for AI and mission-critical uptime

In finance, healthcare, autonomous systems, public safety and city surveillance, downtime can mean lost revenue or risk. The Fibershot C-8 helps teams prove that networks are ready for bandwidth, latency and reliability demands—from the data hall to the edge.

“The Fibershot C-8 is more than a tester—it's an assurance tool,” said Kartik Saxena, CEO, Star Infomatic. “For AI data centres, cloud services and secure networks, it transforms readiness from guesswork into measurable, documented proof.”

Why it matters now

·Faster commissioning: A single visit to test, certify and hand over.

·Lower OPEX: Fewer truck rolls, fewer escalations, fewer post-go-live surprises.

·Evidence-driven SLAs: Standardised reports become part of every change ticket.

·AI-readiness: Proven optical paths and clean uplinks so GPUs don't sit idle.

Availability

The Fibershot C-8 is available through Star Infomatic's authorised partner network across India. Demonstrations and pilot deployments are open for enterprises, cloud providers, integrators and ISPs.

About Star Infomatic Pvt. Ltd.

Star Infomatic Pvt. Ltd. is a trusted name in advanced network testing and monitoring solutions, serving India's rapidly evolving digital infrastructure sector. With a focus on reliability, precision, and field-ready innovation, the company develops multi-function devices that empower engineers, service providers, enterprises, and government agencies to maintain uninterrupted connectivity.

From fiber-optic rollouts and enterprise networks to surveillance systems and data centers, Star Infomatic's solutions are built to simplify complex workflows, reduce downtime, and ensure fault-free performance. Guided by a commitment to innovation and customer-centric design, Star Infomatic continues to play a quiet yet critical role in powering India's connected future.

