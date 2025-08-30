Star-studded Celebration of Ganapati, Mata Ki Chowki and 25 Years of community service

New Delhi [India], August 30: In a beautiful display of community spirit and heartfelt giving, Nikhil M Ruparel and Preeti B Choksi celebrated the 25th Annual Initiative of their NGO ‘Joining Hands’ . The special evening blended the spiritual traditions of Ganapati celebrations and a vibrant Mata Ki Chowki.

The highlight of the evening was the distribution of essential stationery, a crucial step in the NGO's commitment to ensuring that no child’s education is hindered by financial constraints. This year’s celebration saw an impressive gathering of prominent personalities and beloved celebrities, all uniting to support this noble cause.

The event was graced by the politician Asif Zakaria and many celebrities. Actress Poonam Pandey generously donated wheelchairs to specially-abled individuals, providing them with greater mobility and independence. In a similar act of kindness, Rajeev Mehta and Anang Desai, aka Praful and Bapuji from ‘Khichdi', distributed stationery to the needy students supported by the NGO, directly contributing to their educational journey.

The glamour of the entertainment industry also shone brightly at the event, with a host of well-known celebrities extending their support. The crowd was delighted to see familiar faces like Kalyug fame Smiliee Suri, Kyunki Saas Kabhi Bahu Thi actress Lucky Mehta, Bigg Boss fame Hema Sharma, noted TV star Rajev Paul with his partner Chandni and Gargi Kundu of the reality show ‘Society'.

The 25th Annual Initiative of Nikhil Puparel and Preeti Choksi was not just a celebration; it was a powerful reminder of how collective effort can bring about positive change.

