Startup Mahakumbh from March 18-20 in Delhi, Minister Piyush Goyal attends curtain-raising today

New Delhi [India], February 27 : Ahead of India's first-ever Startup Mahakumbh, the largest celebration of Indian startups from March 18-20, 2024, at Bharat Mandapam, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs Piyush Goyal attended the curtain raiser for the event at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi, today.

The event is supported by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Government-e-Marketplace (GeM), Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC) and Zomato.

Spearheaded by the collaborative efforts of ASSOCHAM, NASSCOM, Bootstrap Incubation & Advisory Foundation. TIE and the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), the event promises to cement India's reputation as a crucible of innovation and amplify the country's global footprint.

"To enable handshakes and bridge startups with a spectrum of inventors VCs, angels, family offices, and HNIs (high-networth individuals), as well as potential corporate partners, the event is expected to host 1000+ startups, 10+ thematic tracks, 1000+ investors, 500+ incubators & accelerators, 5000+ conference delegates, 10+ country delegations, 5000+ future entrepreneurs and 40,000+ business visitors over three days," DPIIT release read.

The leading government partners of the event were also present at the curtain raiser. These include Prashant Kumar Singh, CEO, of Government e-Marketplace, Sudatta Mandal. Deputy Managing Director, SIDBI, and senior officials from Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India Limited.

Startup Mahakumbh promises a showcase of unparalleled innovation, highlighting transformative products, cutting-edge technologies, and revolutionary business models across diverse sectors, along with the opportunity to interact with top voices in the startup ecosystem including Rajan Anandan, Managing Director, Peak XV, Harish Baht. Founder, Smile Interactive Group, Deepinder Goyal Founder & CEO, Zomato, Harshil Mathur, Co-Founder & CEO, Razorpay, and Vineet Ral, Founder & Chairman, Aavishkaar Group.

It will also connect Indian startups with international networks to unlock new opportunities and position indis as a melting pot of entrepreneurial brilliance on the global stage, paving way for collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions that underscore India's dynamism in entrepreneurship.

At the heart of Startup Mahakumbh lies multiple unique pavilions, each a beacon of sector-specific innovation and trends. These pavilions are curated to showcase the forefront of technological advancements and industry insights across a diverse range of fields Participants will have the chance to immerse themselves in the world of Al + SaaS D2C/Consumer brands, Agritech, Fintech, Deep Tech, Biotech & Pharma, Incubators Climate Tech, E-sports, and B2B Manufacturing.

These thematic pavilions are designed to foster engaging conversations and connections among startups. Investors, and industry stakeholders, enabling innovative collaborations.

