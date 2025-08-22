Startup Policy Forum (SPF) Launches DeepTech Advisory Board to Strengthen India's DeepTech Policy Ecosystem

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 22: Startup Policy Forum (SPF) today announced a high-powered, multi-stakeholder DeepTech Advisory Board to strengthen India's deeptech ecosystem. Comprising leading investors, founders, policymakers, academics, and deeptech experts, the Board will help identify high-potential deeptech startups, and provide strategic direction to foster India's deeptech policy frameworks.

The newly formed DeepTech Advisory Board brings together a distinguished group of leaders from across the ecosystem including prominent investors Prashanth Prakash (Accel India), Anjali Bansal (Avaana Capital), Sateesh Andra (Endiya Partners), Pranav Pai (3one4 Capital), and Vishesh Rajaram (Speciale Invest); founders such as Tarun Mehta (Ather Energy) and Anirudh Sharma (Digantara); senior policymakers including Dr. Chagun Basha (Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor), Panneerselvam Madangopal (MeitY Startup Hub), and Dr. Manish Diwan (BIRAC); academic expert Prof. Thillai Rajan (IIT Madras); startup ecosystem enabler Shradha Sharma (YourStory); technology focused investors Vibhore Sharma and Anandamoy Roychowdhry.

The Advisory Board will anchor #100DesiDeepTechs, a nation-building initiative launched in partnership with MeitY Startup Hub, Startup India-DPIIT and IIT-Madras to identify and support India's top 100 deeptech startups. These select startups will contribute towards policy inputs and help unlock regulatory bottlenecks for catalysing the growth of startups across various deeptech domains. The Board will work closely with the Centre for DeepTech Policy Research (CDPR), which serves as the dedicated hub for deeptech policy work, further reinforcing India's position as a global technology leader.

Shweta Rajpal Kohli, President & CEO, Startup Policy Forum, said, "India has the potential to be the world's deeptech powerhouse. With the DeepTech Advisory Board, we are bringing together a group of highly distinguished experts to help support breakthrough innovations that will define the future of national progress. Our mission is to give these startups the right mentorship, policy support, and visibility so they can create the next wave of transformative companies from India."

The #100DesiDeepTechs cohort is being curated by IIT-Madras across domains such as Semiconductors, Defence Technologies, Quantum Technologies, Green Hydrogen, Space Technologies, Drones & Unmanned Aerial Systems, Electric Vehicles, Biotechnology, Robotics & Autonomous Systems, Advanced Manufacturing, and Communications Infrastructure.

Over the next few months, Startup Policy Forum will organise focused roundtables to seek policy inputs from this cohort of 100 startups that will be compiled in a report by Ikigai Law and presented at the DeepTech Baithak.

Apply for #100DesiDeepTechs at this link OR send an email to secretariat@indiaspf.org with the Subject: 100DesiDeeptechs.

The last date to apply for #100DesiDeepTechs cohort is 25th August 2025.

