Startup Story: Techspian Journey from Dreamers to the Times Achievers

November 11: Techspian began its journey in June 2020 with 8 team members working passionately with the growth vision. Within a month of incorporation, they bagged their first project in the travel domain. In two years, Techspian grew to a team of more than 150 members of technologists and product champions that help many businesses in their technology transformation.

The founding team dreamt of creating a learning organization. However, the virtual ecosystem brought many challenges to the table. Techspian set to re-invent the entire learning path at the organization. It required building capabilities and redesigning the learning path with technology at its core, since finding and retaining the talent was tough initially. However, the core team shaped the talent strategy by:

Developing a learning culture – by hiring the curious people

Identifying the talent gaps – by building the skill matrix

Upskilling the workforce – by initiating Learning Bytes (L&D program)

“Our USP is our TEAM that is always ready to challenge the status quo and ensure we provide meaningful solutions to business problems. Our strategy – Learn, Evolve, and Scale gives us the confidence to deliver the business value.” – Sameer Lodha (CEO – Techspian)

The company caters to more than 15 clients (as of Oct 2022) with globally disbursed teams. With customer segmentation in the US, Canada, Europe, and MENA regions.

It saw a revenue increase of 600% in the last two years. Set the record for rapid hiring done during the pandemic. With a year-on-year growth of 160%, the team moved into a new office to accommodate the strength of 100+ employees working in a hybrid workplace. Under the leadership of Sameer Lodha (CEO & Co-founder) and Amol Raut (CIO & Co-founder), the company bagged multiple long-term contracts worth millions of dollars.

The employee strength grew into a community of tech lovers building a diverse culture that is bound to see only growth ahead.

Techspian works with small to enterprise-level companies with four Centers of Excellence:

Platform Engineering Mobility Al & ML Cloud Services

All-in-all, the focus is on niche technology needs of the modern world like cloud, data science, and automation.

Moreover, it has proven expertise in providing mobile app development services. For instance, one of its travel domain clients was looking for a quick solution to develop a mobile application for the iOS and Android platforms. They used the hybrid mobile development framework – Apache Cordova. It empowered them to write code once, then efficiently run it on multiple platforms. This decision enabled the swift delivery of the project without compromising the quality. The app helps users to book business travel with ease.

Currently, their mobility team is working on an eCommerce platform for fruits and vegetables. The solution aims to help farmers deliver fresh produce from the farm to consumers within a day.

Three reasons that set them the grounds for success and unprecedented opportunities:

A team of exceptional individuals with varied development experience

Sticking to the project timelines

Cost-effective in terms of other service providers in the market

Beyond their skills and results, the most significant way Techspian sets its brand apart is by creating a seamless, one-of-a-kind experience that gets people talking, builds trust, and creates loyal customers. Website – techspian.com

