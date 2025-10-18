State global startup summit 2025 - a milestone toward $1 trillion economy: Stalin govt

Chennai, Oct 18 The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday said the two-day Tamil Nadu Global Startup Summit (TNGSS) 2025, inaugurated last week, was a resounding success, setting a strong foundation for startups to play a major role in achieving Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's vision of a $1 trillion economy.

According to an official release, the summit drew participation from 45 countries, with 72,278 visitors, 115 investors, and hundreds of startup founders and innovators from across the world.

The event, jointly organised by the state's Startup and Innovation Mission and the Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), served as a major global platform for Tamil Nadu's emerging entrepreneurs.

Over the course of the summit, 23 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed, resulting in investments worth Rs 127.09 crore.

The government said several additional MoUs are expected in the coming months, as discussions with global investors and partners continue.

Key international collaborations were announced with France's Link Innovations, Canada's RXN Hub, and Asia Berlin (Germany). These tie-ups, officials said, would provide global market access, business development support, and skill upgradation training for Tamil Nadu startups.

The partnerships are also expected to strengthen areas such as research collaboration, entrepreneurship mentoring, and technology incubation.

The government described the summit as a significant achievement in its effort to position Tamil Nadu as one of India's leading innovation hubs.

"The success of TNGSS 2025 reaffirms Tamil Nadu's status as a preferred destination for global investors and entrepreneurs," the official statement said.

The summit featured multiple panel discussions, startup showcases, and investor networking sessions, along with workshops focused on AI, renewable energy, health tech, agritech, and sustainable innovation.

Over 300 startups, including several led by women and first-generation entrepreneurs, showcased their products and solutions.

Officials said the overwhelming response to TNGSS 2025 has encouraged the government to consider hosting similar startup summits in other key cities of the state to expand the innovation ecosystem and attract more global partnerships in the years ahead.

