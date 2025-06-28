‘Statistics Day' to celebrate 75 years of National Sample Survey

New Delhi, June 28 The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Saturday said it will celebrate the 19th ‘Statistics Day’ in the national capital on June 29.

This day is observed every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Professor Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis, a pioneer in the field of statistics and economic planning.

The 'Statistics Day' aims to create public awareness, especially among the younger generation, about the importance of statistics in socio-economic planning and policy formulation for national development, said the ministry.

Each year since 2007, Statistics Day is celebrated with a theme of national relevance.

The theme for 2025 is “75 Years of National Sample Survey”, marking the significant contribution of the National Sample Survey in providing reliable and timely statistical data that supports evidence-based decision-making and governance in India.

The event will be inaugurated by Minister of State (Independent Charge) Rao Inderjit Singh.

To commemorate 75 years of the National Sample Survey, the Ministry will release a Commemorative Coin and Customised My Stamp.

Several important statistical publications will also be released on the occasion, including the Sustainable Development Goals – National Indicator Framework Progress Report 2025 and Nutritional Intake in India 2022-23 and 2023-24.

In addition, the GoIStat mobile application, developed by the ministry to facilitate user-friendly access to official statistics, will also be launched.

The prestigious Professor C.R. Rao National Award in Statistics will be conferred during the event. Winners of Data Visualisation Hackathon, organised by the ministry, will also be felicitated.

The inaugural session will be followed by a technical session with the screening of a short film highlighting 75 years of National Sample Survey and a panel discussion on the topic, “Impact of Frontier Technologies on Official Statistics.” The event is likely to attended by around 700 participants.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor