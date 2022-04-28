Steel Minister dedicates JSP's 1.4 MTPA Rebar mill to the nation

Union Minister of Steel Ram Chandra Prasad Singh on Thursday dedicated to the nation 1.4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) capacity Rebar Mill at Jindal Steel's 6 MTPA integrated steel complex in Angul, Odisha.

The minister also inspected the functioning of India's first and only coal gasification-based 2 MTPA DRI (Direct Reduced Iron) plant at Jindal Steel, Angul.

The coal gasification plant is equipped with Carbon Capture technology and is already capturing approximately 2,000 tonnes of Co2 per day, helping Jindal Steel to reduce its carbon footprint significantly, Jindal Steel & Power said in a statement.

Jindal Steel is expanding its Angul Plant capacity from 6 MTPA to 12 MTPA and the company will achieve an overall 15 MTPA steelmaking capacity by 2025, it said.

"Keeping in line with our sustainability focus, we commissioned India's first CGP based DRI Plant at Angul. We are aligned with the Government of India's Climate commitment at COP26 to become a carbon-neutral Nation by 2070," Naveen Jindal, Chairman, Jindal Steel & Power, said in the statement.

V R Sharma, Managing Director, Jindal Steel and power, said, "We are happy to announce that Jindal Steel now can produce 50 mm TMT Rebars at our 1.4 MTPA rebar mill which will be the first of its kind mill in the country."

"Our Research & Development team has successfully developed 50 mm Rebars. We believe in India's growth story and our operations are aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of making a Self-Reliant India," Sharma added.

( With inputs from ANI )

